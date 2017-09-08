Complexity in our nation's capital

The first question we had after a flying visit to our nation’s capital a few weeks ago was 'why don’t we do this more often?' Because Ottawa is a wonderful city with dozens of fascinating things to do.

We had time for only two of them, but both of our chosen sites were nothing short of terrific.

I had read about exciting changes in the exhibits at both the National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum of History. We spent the first afternoon at the museum, across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau.

The museum’s new “signature gallery” is the Canadian History Hall, opened for the first time this summer.

Visitors walk through two floors and 15,000 years of Canadian history. And this is history presented with a new ring of truth and fairness. The wonderful things about this country are there, for sure — but so are the tragedies and the scandals.

This is an honest display, open about mistakes, evils, triumphs, and accomplishments. There are some heroes, some villains, and a great many with a foot in both camps. The gallery forces visitors to confront the contradictions — a supposedly peaceful nation that has wreaked disaster upon its first peoples, and upon various groups of immigrants like the Chinese labourers brought to build the nation-spanning railroad, or the Japanese and Ukrainian Canadians interned during the Second World War.

Of course, there is also plenty of evidence that Canada is a great country to call home. But it’s clear that our history demands close examination, discussion, and honesty.

I was thoroughly captured.

The next day, we visited the National Gallery of Canada, which is placing a new emphasis on the big picture (sorry for the pun) of Canadian art, exhibiting Native Canadian works side by side with other Canadian artists across the ages. Here, you find the best in Canadian art, from pre-history to the present.

I was especially thrilled with work by Jean-Paul Riopelle, Norval Morriseau, Antoine Plamondon, and, of course, the Group of Seven and their associates like Emily Carr and Tom Thomson.