It's the perfect time to bite into an apple

Crisp fall weather means crisp fall apples. We get them year-round — thanks to atmosphere-controlled storage facilities with reduced oxygen and carefully monitored temperature and humidity, but apples are best in peak season right now and especially when they’re from Waterloo Region.

We have some great apples growing just a few minutes from downtown Kitchener. I’ve said it before: we’re lucky because we can eat a piece of apple strudel at the Walper Hotel and with a short drive be in the orchard where the fruit was grown.

Martin’s Family Fruit Farm near the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market grows over 120 acres of apples here with another 600 acres or so in the Port Burwell area. Co-owner Steve Martin says that growers are generally satisfied with the harvest so far.

“The season has been fairly average. It’s certainly not as heavy a crop as last year across Ontario. Some varieties are down considerably and some are up a little bit. The overall crop is definitely going to be down,” says Martin.

Martin adds, however, that it’s not a case like it was a couple of years ago when they picked only about 50 per cent of the crop or, worse, four or five years ago when the weather wiped out virtually entire orchards. “It’s nothing anywhere close to that, so I’d say it is a good average crop.”

Across the province, there was some crop loss due to hail, he says, as well as some spring-frost loss. “The fact that we had a very rainy spring also put some disease pressure on the apples that we don’t have during a hot, dry summer.”

Apples fall into two phases: early-fall brings us McIntosh, Gala, Honeycrisp with Cortland and Empire coming a bit later; and, for late-fall it’s Ambrosia, Red and Golden Delicious, Ida Red, Spy, Crispin and Fuji.

Martin says apple purchases so far have been robust. “Depending on taste, of course, the majority of people will tell you Honeycrisp is their favourite. Literally, a third of our retail customers are walking out the door with some size of Honeycrisp basket in their hands.”

Honeycrisp is Martin’s bestseller despite being one of the most expensive apples at almost twice the price as McIntosh, for instance, an apple which is excellent right now. Gala is popular too: they are being picked right now and in their prime.

As for local cooks, they get inspired by just the idea of the popular and versatile fruit. Jason Hanoski, chef at downtown Kitchener’s Grand Trunk Saloon, favours the Honeycrisp.