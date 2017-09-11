Rough landing at Waterloo Region International Airport

There’s not much that’s international about our regional airport these days, save for its name.
With the loss of flights to Chicago a year ago and the announcement last week that flights to Florida were finished, it may almost be time to revert to calling our airport in Breslau by its former name, Waterloo Wellington Airport.
Whatever you want to call it, all we have left at our local airport are daily flights to Calgary, seasonal trips to the Dominican Republic, and some tough questions.
I’ve heard travellers rave about their experiences flying into and out of the Region of Waterloo International Airport thanks to its ease of access, inexpensive parking and short lines for customs.
But I’ve also heard others balk at the cost of flying from here when it’s often many hundred dollars less expensive to fly from Toronto. If you’re taking a family vacation for four, those hundreds add up into thousands very quickly.
Passenger traffic at our airport tells a troubling story.
That traffic made great gains between 2005 and 2008 before levelling off for about five years. From 2008 to 2012, passenger traffic through our airport was relatively flat at an annual average of about 120,000 people.
Gains began again in 2013 before reaching a record 154,000 passengers in 2015. And then the bottom fell out.
Passenger traffic at our airport fell last year by almost 20 per cent, dropping us back to near 2008 levels at roughly 128,000 passengers per year.
While the airline industry as a whole is setting records this year, we’re stuck on the tarmac.
Despite this, our airport has ambitious plans to grow, noting it captures less than five per cent of the two million trips taken by travellers who live within 35 kilometres of our airport.
There are also signs that the pressures on Toronto’s Pearson International Airport will have to eventually be alleviated, in part by a new network of southern Ontario airports. There’s no doubt that our airport in Breslau could form part of this network.
In the meantime, however, the region will have to ask itself how long it can prop up an airport that airlines keep deserting. Do these airlines know something we don’t?
Our local airport has an operating budget of almost $6 million per year, or about $23 on your regional tax bill.
More subsidies for the airport were found by way of incentives to keep American Airlines’ flights to Chicago last year, though those efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.
Must we now find even more funds to lure the likes of WestJet back to the friendly skies over Breslau?
There’s a certain cachet that comes with having an international airport right in our own backyard, and there’s no doubt it’s a boon to our business community. But travellers are telling a different tale and rather than looking ahead to a “what if” future, perhaps we’d be better served staying grounded by a careful analysis of where we are today.
We’re spending millions of dollars every year for the convenience of flying to two destinations.
Maybe our international airport doesn’t fly at all.
