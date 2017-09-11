The challenges of life on the streets

The needs of people experiencing homelessness in our community are complex, says a recent Housing Stability Data Summary from the Region of Waterloo.

“And there’s a lot of us having trouble finding permanent housing,” said Gary McBeth, an inobtrusive panhandler sitting in front of Walmart at the Bridgeport Plaza this past week with a cardboard sign that read: “Homeless. Anything Helps. God Bless.”

McBeth captured my attention — and some of my pocket change — with his politeness and friendly smile when a woman passing by threw a quarter into his coffee, thinking it was an empty cup.

“That’s all right, I was almost done,” he said when she apologized.

McBeth, 38, told me he is originally from Prince Edward Island.

“I was born and raised in PEI and came here in 2006 to see family. I was in trouble down in PEI so I figured I’d come up here because I couldn’t stay out of trouble.”

McBeth told me he’s worked various jobs since coming to Waterloo, but none for too long.

“When I first came here I was doing chicken catching, but I had a bad back so that didn’t really fare out,” he said. “You get covered in "s***" and scratched all to pieces and have to not care about the animals, not in the least. Same with catching turkeys, you corner them and chuck them into a crate, three to a crate. I only did that for three weeks.”

Just down the plaza near Sobeys slept another homeless man beside an overstuffed shopping cart full of belongings. I asked McBeth if he knew him.

“That’s Aaron,” he said. “I meet him at Tim Hortons every now and again. He’s a good kid.”