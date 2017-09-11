Costs go up when good planning is ignored

The report that Ontario Transport Minister Steven Del Duca pressured Metrolinx to build a $100 million GO Train station on Kirby Road in his riding of Vaughan stinks on many levels.

It's one thing to channel government investment into your own riding; all our MPs and MPPs seek to do this. However, when such an intervention happens after Metrolinx releases a report recommending the station not be built, then personal politics have flown in the face of proper planning.

The Toronto Star's investigation of decisions to proceed with building two stations that Metrolinx recommended against should raise hackles and should hurt the Liberals.

The province's money, which is the taxpayers' money, is limited, and there are many other public transit projects that are begging for funding which could serve more people more effectively.

However, it is worth asking why Del Duca and politicians like him fly in the face of the evidence.

When you come right down to it, the $125.7 million it would cost to build and operate Kirby Road station over 60 years is peanuts compared to some of the questionable political decisions being made about public transportation today.

Arguably the biggest stink should be raised over the City of Toronto's decision to forego a fully-funded light-rail-transit line to replace their aging Scarborough RT and instead proceed with a single-station extension of their Bloor-Danforth subway that serves fewer people, takes years longer to build, and costs billions more.

However, both the Liberal and Conservative parties are bending over backwards for voters in Scarborough to support this fiscal lunacy all because, in the public's mind, a subway is automatically better than an LRT, no matter where it's built and how much it costs.

Ultimately, a politician's top priority is to convince voters to vote for them, and if the voting public hasn't been properly informed of the issues, this is how bad decisions get made.

Slowly, it appears that some voters in Scarborough are realizing how much worse off they'll be if they replace the Scarborough RT with a single-station extension of a subway line. They're starting to protest the potential closure of their current stations.