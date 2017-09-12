Totzke pulls it off with no time left on the clock

"Three wide receivers out to the right ... Flutie flushed ... throws it down ... CAUGHT BY BOSTON COLLEGE … I DON'T BELIEVE IT! ... IT'S A TOUCHDOWN ... THE EAGLES WIN IT … I DON'T BELIEVE IT! Phelan is at the bottom of that pile. Here comes the Boston College team. He threw it into the end zone. There was no time left on the clock...."

Yep — that's what I need right now. A long bomb to editor Bob with no time left on the clock to beat the deadline. If only I could come up with something…

Something like when Wayne Gretzky set up Mario Lemieux for that beautiful winning goal to defeat the former Soviet Union and capture the 1987 Canada Cup for the good guys.

The game was tied 5-5 at the time and the faceoff was deep in Canadian territory. Dale Hawerchuk was centred between Lemieux and Gretzky, and he won the draw, which the Magnificent One then picked up and raced up ice.

The Magnificent One then passed it up to the Great One who crossed the far blue line. The Great One had a two-on-one with Larry Murphy but decided instead to feather a perfect drop pass back to the Magnificent One who one-timed it high on the glove side to beat Sergei Mylnikov.

This goal is really part of a three greatest-goals-of-all-time-for-Canada set. The other two are Paul Henderson's iconic game-winning goal versus the Russians in the Summit Series of 1972 and Sidney Crosby's overtime Golden Goal to win the Olympic gold medal at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

Here's how the late Dan Kelly called that great and magnificent goal in '87:

"Hawerchuk wins it and here's Lemieux poking it to centre. Lemieux ahead to Gretzky. Has Murphy with him on a 2-on-1. To Lemieux. In on goal. He shoots — HE SCORES! Mario Lemieux … with 1:26 remaining.…"

The crowd of 17,000 at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton goes bananas and our boys hang on to win.

Yep — if only I could come up with something like that right now.

If possible, I'd have the late Foster Hewitt make the call — even though he was a hockey man, not a football one:

"Totzke drops back. It's after midnight on a Monday with the deadline looming. He's full of caffeine but flat out of licorice. His brain is in overdrive and overtime. He heaves one up — will it be enough?"

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who's brain is often in overdrive and overtime.

He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy



