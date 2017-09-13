No moral highground

Ontario’s Liberal government released it’s plan last week as to how it will handle the rollout of pot legalization in the province, and it looks a lot like the same model we’ve seen for LCBO stores.

In fact, the LCBO will be responsible for its rollout and control management in the province, maintaining the virtual monopoly that already exists with booze.

In the future, you must buy all your legal marijuana from an LCBO-controlled outlet, with up to 80 stores in all of Ontario licensed to do so.

You can also purchase it from a government- run website that will deliver it to the door, as long as the legal recipient can sign for the product.

There are a lot of people crying foul over the plan, saying that it will create more government bureaucracy and is a bone to public-sector unions. They have a point, but there are others happy that government, not private interests, will control the trade and put in place measures to control the cannabis content.

There are pot shop owners who were ready to step into the market and turn Ontario into the wild west of pot dispensary, much like it was done in the U.S., in states like Colorado. But thy way they approached legalization and skirted the law in the run-up, they left a lot of people with little faith in how they would sell it, especially local police.

It might have also made sense to just sell it out of existing stores instead of creating parallel infrastructure, but the province has decided that booze and pot won’t mix.

Despite the irony of the government being in the pot business and being an official drug dealer, it is one of the many moral stands the province says it’s taking in managing this rollout to make sure the drug doesn’t end up in the hands of minors. It will also mean people with an aversion to drugs won’t have to go to the same place for their liquor, even though its just as addictive and has a longer history of harm.

The government says it has a track record for responsible alcohol sales and will implement the same measures, including strict photo ID for pot purchases.

But the province missed the opportunity to show some moral leadership while setting the age-of-majority for marijuana purchases. They will allow users as young as age 19 to purchase pot even though major health studies in the U.S. and Canada say it has a detrimental effect on the developing brain of young people.