They naughty things you can find in a dictionary

Dare I admit that I was recently browsing through the terribly saucy online, “Urban Dictionary”, whose glossary of words and phrases can make me blush even as I sit alone at my laptop.
Seemingly every word in the English language has an alternate meaning in this dictionary.
But be forewarned: Urban Dictionary can be crude and you’ll tiptoe around words you use every day that you now realize have various meanings.
However I did find something that resonated with me.
“Waterluian: A driving manoeuver that when turning right or left onto a two lane street you drift into the far lane instead of staying in the closest lane. Named after the city of Waterloo where the frequency of this idiotic manoeuver is rampant.”
Now maybe the authors of this definition were referring to another Waterloo, Waterloo Iowa say.
Nonetheless the definition is fitting for our fine city where heading out into traffic has become a risk that I’m not always willing to take.
A visiting relative, who lives in New York City and has travelled the world, recently commented that the drivers in Waterloo are among the worst she’s experienced in her life.
So I found some veracity in that definition.
I do love unusual dictionaries that don’t just give us factual information but sometimes the unspoken truth. Like for example those found in the cynical and inventive Devil’s Dictionary written by Ambrose Bierce in 1911.
Here you will find an interesting collection of bold-faced honesty and paradoxes that some of us have probably considered. My favourite might be this definition:
“Handkerchief: A small square of silk or linen, used in various ignoble offices about the face and especially serviceable at funerals to conceal the lack of tears.”
When you love language, it’s fun to play with words. It was in Brave New Words: A Language Lover’s Guide to the 21st Century by Kerry Maxwell that I discovered I am fashionably out of step carrying my old leather pony-express-style handbag when the latest trend is to carry a “baguette” purse.
I also learned that I am a “grief tourist” and I have dreams of becoming a “guerilla gardener,” I just didn’t know there was a term for it.
Perhaps the most interesting dictionary of all is the silent, wordless one that cannot be captured on the page; the meaningful gestures between two people, the stare, the argument about shampoo that isn’t about shampoo but reflects a long standing rivalry.
The indirect ways we communicate, the signs we give and interpret as we become fully engaged in a relationship… because aren’t we always translating?
Leslie Morgenson is a local writer. She can be reached by email at lesliemorgenson@gmail.com.
Dare I admit that I was recently browsing through the terribly saucy online, “Urban Dictionary”, whose glossary of words and phrases can make me blush even as I sit alone at my laptop.
Seemingly every word in the English language has an alternate meaning in this dictionary.
But be forewarned: Urban Dictionary can be crude and you’ll tiptoe around words you use every day that you now realize have various meanings.
However I did find something that resonated with me.
“Waterluian: A driving manoeuver that when turning right or left onto a two lane street you drift into the far lane instead of staying in the closest lane. Named after the city of Waterloo where the frequency of this idiotic manoeuver is rampant.”
Now maybe the authors of this definition were referring to another Waterloo, Waterloo Iowa say.
Nonetheless the definition is fitting for our fine city where heading out into traffic has become a risk that I’m not always willing to take.
A visiting relative, who lives in New York City and has travelled the world, recently commented that the drivers in Waterloo are among the worst she’s experienced in her life.
So I found some veracity in that definition.
I do love unusual dictionaries that don’t just give us factual information but sometimes the unspoken truth. Like for example those found in the cynical and inventive Devil’s Dictionary written by Ambrose Bierce in 1911.
Here you will find an interesting collection of bold-faced honesty and paradoxes that some of us have probably considered. My favourite might be this definition:
“Handkerchief: A small square of silk or linen, used in various ignoble offices about the face and especially serviceable at funerals to conceal the lack of tears.”
When you love language, it’s fun to play with words. It was in Brave New Words: A Language Lover’s Guide to the 21st Century by Kerry Maxwell that I discovered I am fashionably out of step carrying my old leather pony-express-style handbag when the latest trend is to carry a “baguette” purse.
I also learned that I am a “grief tourist” and I have dreams of becoming a “guerilla gardener,” I just didn’t know there was a term for it.
Perhaps the most interesting dictionary of all is the silent, wordless one that cannot be captured on the page; the meaningful gestures between two people, the stare, the argument about shampoo that isn’t about shampoo but reflects a long standing rivalry.
The indirect ways we communicate, the signs we give and interpret as we become fully engaged in a relationship… because aren’t we always translating?
Leslie Morgenson is a local writer. She can be reached by email at lesliemorgenson@gmail.com.
Dare I admit that I was recently browsing through the terribly saucy online, “Urban Dictionary”, whose glossary of words and phrases can make me blush even as I sit alone at my laptop.
Seemingly every word in the English language has an alternate meaning in this dictionary.
But be forewarned: Urban Dictionary can be crude and you’ll tiptoe around words you use every day that you now realize have various meanings.
However I did find something that resonated with me.
“Waterluian: A driving manoeuver that when turning right or left onto a two lane street you drift into the far lane instead of staying in the closest lane. Named after the city of Waterloo where the frequency of this idiotic manoeuver is rampant.”
Now maybe the authors of this definition were referring to another Waterloo, Waterloo Iowa say.
Nonetheless the definition is fitting for our fine city where heading out into traffic has become a risk that I’m not always willing to take.
A visiting relative, who lives in New York City and has travelled the world, recently commented that the drivers in Waterloo are among the worst she’s experienced in her life.
So I found some veracity in that definition.
I do love unusual dictionaries that don’t just give us factual information but sometimes the unspoken truth. Like for example those found in the cynical and inventive Devil’s Dictionary written by Ambrose Bierce in 1911.
Here you will find an interesting collection of bold-faced honesty and paradoxes that some of us have probably considered. My favourite might be this definition:
“Handkerchief: A small square of silk or linen, used in various ignoble offices about the face and especially serviceable at funerals to conceal the lack of tears.”
When you love language, it’s fun to play with words. It was in Brave New Words: A Language Lover’s Guide to the 21st Century by Kerry Maxwell that I discovered I am fashionably out of step carrying my old leather pony-express-style handbag when the latest trend is to carry a “baguette” purse.
I also learned that I am a “grief tourist” and I have dreams of becoming a “guerilla gardener,” I just didn’t know there was a term for it.
Perhaps the most interesting dictionary of all is the silent, wordless one that cannot be captured on the page; the meaningful gestures between two people, the stare, the argument about shampoo that isn’t about shampoo but reflects a long standing rivalry.
The indirect ways we communicate, the signs we give and interpret as we become fully engaged in a relationship… because aren’t we always translating?
Leslie Morgenson is a local writer. She can be reached by email at lesliemorgenson@gmail.com.