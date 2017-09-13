They naughty things you can find in a dictionary

Dare I admit that I was recently browsing through the terribly saucy online, “Urban Dictionary”, whose glossary of words and phrases can make me blush even as I sit alone at my laptop.

Seemingly every word in the English language has an alternate meaning in this dictionary.

But be forewarned: Urban Dictionary can be crude and you’ll tiptoe around words you use every day that you now realize have various meanings.

However I did find something that resonated with me.

“Waterluian: A driving manoeuver that when turning right or left onto a two lane street you drift into the far lane instead of staying in the closest lane. Named after the city of Waterloo where the frequency of this idiotic manoeuver is rampant.”

Now maybe the authors of this definition were referring to another Waterloo, Waterloo Iowa say.

Nonetheless the definition is fitting for our fine city where heading out into traffic has become a risk that I’m not always willing to take.

A visiting relative, who lives in New York City and has travelled the world, recently commented that the drivers in Waterloo are among the worst she’s experienced in her life.

So I found some veracity in that definition.

I do love unusual dictionaries that don’t just give us factual information but sometimes the unspoken truth. Like for example those found in the cynical and inventive Devil’s Dictionary written by Ambrose Bierce in 1911.