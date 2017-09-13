Council decision 'mind-boggling'

Kitchener council’s reasons to spend $600,000 of our hard-earned dollars for lighting, to appease a few hobbyists wishing to use Breithaupt Park after dark, are mind-boggling.

For instance, Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock thinks that squandering $600,000 for a few extra hours a week during the summer in this residential park is better than a purpose-built field, usable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. It doesn’t add up.

Coun. Schnider says existing facilities should be maximized before building new. Yet he was informed Breithaupt Park was only utilized 50 per cent of daylight hours after school and on weekends, and he still affirmed the lights. He contradicted himself.

Even Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, a normally competent money manager, put forward some puzzling reasons for spending so much money. According to him, if “kids” aren’t able to play baseball after dark at Breithaupt Park, they would end up in “a life of crime”.

As someone experienced in youth work and crime reduction, I find this idea not only absurd, but insulting. Not playing baseball does not create criminality. Is he suggesting that the Breithaupt residents, city councillors and anyone questioning stadium lighting for the park do not care about the well being of our children?

When he reasoned that this issue had nothing to do with finding ways to build neighbourhoods and community, he was right. It was divisive and adversarial.

He also referenced “difficult decisions”. Yes, it is hard to hold off the pressures of special, “connected” interest groups and narrow-minded staff to serve the hardworking, taxpaying residents.

Usually, these councillors would have responsibly recommended staff do a more comprehensive study of underused baseball diamonds. They would have also asked KMBA to find more creative ways of scheduling their activities. So this hasty spending confuses me.

Using children as pawns also troubles me. Maybe this wasn’t so much mind-boggling, but rather mind-bullying.

Jeffrey Beckner, Kitchener

