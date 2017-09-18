Tax changes not all black and white

It sure is difficult to stick to the facts, these days.

For every government report, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of accompanying news articles and opinion columns serving to bury it, on both sides.

Recently, my attention was caught by the federal government’s proposed tax changes. How could I miss it, when every social media feed and newspaper I read was flooded with rages and rants about how unfair the proposed changes were?

This flurry of fury was everywhere, pitting enraged small business owners — including doctors and farmers — against the general working population (likely their customers). The rhetoric was rampant, with Conservative politicians gleefully ripping apart the proposed Liberal changes, one debunked tax loophole at a time.

My response — I want to see the report. I want to see what the changes are and understand how they impact me, as a small-business owner.

Here they are, to the best of my non-accountant understanding:

1) Income Sprinkling: Businesses will no longer be able to pay family members for working in their business, unless they really do work in the business.

2) Passive Income: Business owners will no longer be allowed to invest income, via their company, instead of as an individual, which triggers a very different tax rate.

3) Capital Gains: Business owners will no longer be able to use existing capital gains mechanisms to pay their salaries.

The proposed changes could be considered quite radical, in the context of our existing taxation system. But I also found out that they don’t impact me, as a sole proprietor of my business as the changes are directed at incorporated businesses. Of which there are many, including traditional small businesses, doctors, lawyers and any other incorporated self-employed individual.