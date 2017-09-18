A week of commuting by bicycle and nothing negative to report

This is the newspaper column equivalent of the television sitcom Seinfeld.
You remember Seinfeld, don’t you? It was the show about nothing.
And that’s exactly what this column is about.
Of course, I didn’t intend for it to be this way. In fact, I was practically assured that it would be very much about something, probably even many things.
Last month, after witnessing a series of dangerous cycling behaviours — from texting and riding, to riding with no hands on traffic-filled roads, to running red lights — I wrote about cyclists and appealed for a shared responsibility for following the rules of the road.
The cycling community was sharply critical of my column and I was told that improved cycling infrastructure, not shared responsibility, was the answer to the problems I’d highlighted.
So I decided to see for myself just how tough it was out there on our roads while riding a bike.
For one week, I became a bicycle commuter, riding from my home near downtown Kitchener to my workplace at the Boardwalk, a round trip of more than 18 kilometres.
I didn’t have any fancy cycling gear. I didn’t have any experience, save for what I gained as a kid.
And I’d have to navigate roundabouts, not to mention busy roads like Weber Street, Victoria Street and Ira Needles Boulevard.
Based on what I’d heard after my earlier column, I fully expected a frustrating, dangerous and even frightening experience.
I figured I’d be able to measure the difficulty of the ride based on the number of drivers who blared their horn at me, but none did.
I thought of measuring the danger of my commute by the number of times I got “buzzed” (cycle-speak for a car that passes too closely), but I didn’t get buzzed, either.
Given the adversarial relationship between drivers and cyclists that I’d been told about after my last column, surely I’d be yelled at or given the finger.
Nope.
How did I accomplish this near-impossible feat? I followed the rules of the road, including signalling all turns and making safe, predictable manoeuvres.
I obeyed all traffic signs and signals.
When I approached a red light, I stopped at my place in traffic. I did not creep down the curb to the front of the line.
I recognized my vulnerability on a bicycle and respected the other vehicles on the road.
In the end, the hardest part of my commute was the actual exercise. Going from largely sedentary to biking nearly 20 kilometres every day was pretty taxing.
There’s no doubt that trails that allowed me to stay off busy roads, or separated bike lanes to protect me from traffic, would have made the commute easier. But I’d be lying if I said I was ever scared on the road.
If it’s one thing my week as a bicycle commuter taught me, it’s that it can be done. Bikes and cars can share the road, even now, and even in car-centric Kitchener.
All it takes is the right attitude and an acceptance of other modes of transportation. We’re all just trying to get around, and no one way of doing so is superior to another.
It’s a commute, not a war.
