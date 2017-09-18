A week of commuting by bicycle and nothing negative to report

Based on what I’d heard after my earlier column, I fully expected a frustrating, dangerous and even frightening experience.

I figured I’d be able to measure the difficulty of the ride based on the number of drivers who blared their horn at me, but none did.

I thought of measuring the danger of my commute by the number of times I got “buzzed” (cycle-speak for a car that passes too closely), but I didn’t get buzzed, either.

Given the adversarial relationship between drivers and cyclists that I’d been told about after my last column, surely I’d be yelled at or given the finger.

Nope.

How did I accomplish this near-impossible feat? I followed the rules of the road, including signalling all turns and making safe, predictable manoeuvres.

I obeyed all traffic signs and signals.

When I approached a red light, I stopped at my place in traffic. I did not creep down the curb to the front of the line.

I recognized my vulnerability on a bicycle and respected the other vehicles on the road.

In the end, the hardest part of my commute was the actual exercise. Going from largely sedentary to biking nearly 20 kilometres every day was pretty taxing.

There’s no doubt that trails that allowed me to stay off busy roads, or separated bike lanes to protect me from traffic, would have made the commute easier. But I’d be lying if I said I was ever scared on the road.

If it’s one thing my week as a bicycle commuter taught me, it’s that it can be done. Bikes and cars can share the road, even now, and even in car-centric Kitchener.

All it takes is the right attitude and an acceptance of other modes of transportation. We’re all just trying to get around, and no one way of doing so is superior to another.

It’s a commute, not a war.