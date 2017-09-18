Tips on making that perfect pie

Over the years we have made a lot of pie mistakes. Doughy crusts, undercooking filling, stuck to the bottom of the oven stuff — you name it, we’ve done it.
Pie isn’t as difficult as you may think. The first step is always just trying it. With the last of the summer stone fruit and apples starting to make their appearance, why not just get to it.
We’ve compiled our top tips and techniques to make sure you get your pie crust just right.
1. Use ice water: This will ensure your dough stays cold. A cold dough means it’s not only easier to handle, but it will turn into the flakiest crust ever.
2. Chill your dough: Before you roll your dough out, chill it in the fridge or freezer. It will make the rolling process much easier.
3. Once assembled, brush the pie dough with egg: This will help the crust brown and literally shine.
This Summer Fruit Galette is the perfect way to practice with pastry. A galette is a rustic tart with the dough just folded over the fruit. It should look like a grandmother, not a pastry chef, made it. So don’t fret if your pie crust isn’t Instagram worthy, it just needs to be tastebud worthy. That’s all that matters anyway, right?
Summer Fruit Galette
(Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients
Pastry:
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 3/4 tsp salt
• 1 cup very cold lard or shortening cut into cubes
• 1 egg yolk
• 4 tbsp ice water plus up to 2 tbsp more if needed
• 1 tbsp white vinegar or fresh lemon juice
Filling:
• 1 1/2 lb nectarines or peaches, halved, pitted, and sliced lengthwise
• 1/2 pint raspberries, blueberries or blackberries
• 3 tbsp granulated sugar
• 1 egg white
Method
In a large bowl, mix flour and salt. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut in the lard or shortening until is about the size of small peas.
In a small bowl, beat together the egg yolk, four tbsp ice water and the vinegar with a fork. (If more water is needed, add up to two tbsp, one at a time.) Stir into flour mixture. The dough will be ragged but should hold together when squeezed between your fingers. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly until dough holds together. Don’t over knead.
Divide the dough in half, shape each piece into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap. And refrigerate for one hour.
Preheat oven to 375 F. Remove dough from the refrigerator about 10 minutes before you are ready to roll it to allow it to soften slightly. Lightly flour work surface then with a rolling pin, flatten dough into a 15-inch circle. Transfer dough to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Leave a two-inch edge, place fruit onto dough. Sprinkle fruit with sugar.
Gently fold uncovered edge of dough over fruit to make a wide, rough-edged rim. Make sure there are no cracks in the dough for juices to seep through. Brush rim with the egg wash.
Bake until the crust is golden and fruit is juicy, about 50 minutes. Cool slightly. Cut into wedges. Makes eight servings.
