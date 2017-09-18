Tips on making that perfect pie

Over the years we have made a lot of pie mistakes. Doughy crusts, undercooking filling, stuck to the bottom of the oven stuff — you name it, we’ve done it.

Pie isn’t as difficult as you may think. The first step is always just trying it. With the last of the summer stone fruit and apples starting to make their appearance, why not just get to it.

We’ve compiled our top tips and techniques to make sure you get your pie crust just right.

1. Use ice water: This will ensure your dough stays cold. A cold dough means it’s not only easier to handle, but it will turn into the flakiest crust ever.