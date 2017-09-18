This old 'Shoe has stories to tell

The Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto is more than a concert venue. It has soul.

“A spirit lives there,” writes David McPherson, author of the new book The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern: A Complete History. “The musicians feel it. So do the regulars. Even first-timers catch a whiff of these ghosts.”

McPherson is a regular contributor to Words & Music, Hamilton Magazine and No Depression. And, as I recently discovered, he lives just blocks from my Waterloo home, as he dropped off a copy of his new book at my house this past week, knowing I too am a music writer.

“For me, music is the elixir of life,” said McPherson, whose writing has also appeared in Exclaim!, Canadian Musician and American Songwriter.

“There is nothing like seeing a concert, especially in an intimate venue like the Horseshoe Tavern, where you can see the sweat and get lost in the music.”

I reminisced with McPherson about the hundreds of concerts we’ve seen over the years, and later told him how much I loved his book about the most famous rock and roll club in Canada, and the eloquent forward written by Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo.

Cuddy writes: “We had grown up in the city hearing about shows at the ‘Shoe, and had attended a few, but never thought we would have this opportunity.

“How many others have felt the same? Countless, I imagine. The book you are about to read tells the tale of so many decades of entertainers, barflies, doormen, soundmen, scoundrels, poets and can’t-miss-but-somehow-you-did musicians.”

I asked McPherson what it was like to hold his published book in his hands for the first time.

“It was an incredible feeling,” he said beaming. “After sweating over sentences and wrestling with words over a couple of years in my basement office and in various coffee shops around Waterloo region, to hold the physical result of that labour made all the late nights and sacrifices worth it. Next, to see it on a shelf and for sale at my favourite book seller just added to that feeling of elation and inexplicable joy.”