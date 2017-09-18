Falling into festival season

Fall festivals are in full swing and that includes food in a variety of flavours and fashions. Here’s a lineup of a few events that will take place in and around Waterloo Region this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the village of New Hamburg will be hosting their inaugural Food Fest in the ’Burg (https://www.facebook.com/burgfoodfest/). It’s actually two events in one: first, the New Hamburg’er Burger and Beer Festival features burgers and local craft beers that starts earlier in the day; then, there will be a Medieval-style long harvest table communal dinner that will take place on Mill Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. That should be fun.

Also on Saturday, it’s the Cambridge International Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverside Park, rain or shine. More than 100 vendors will be in attendance and there will be live musical performances including folks from Romania, China, Scotland and Pakistan. It is estimated that one in four residents of Cambridge was born outside of Canada, so it will be a good opportunity to sample a wide range of foods that will be on offer from more than 15 food vendors. Free admission. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/intlfestivalCAM.

Then in Guelph on Sunday, Sept. 24, the popular Miijidaa Café and Bistro and Zocalo Organics present an Equinox Barn Celebration (https://www.tickettailor.com/checkout/view-event/id/109833/chk/dbec/) with the Guelph Symphony Orchestra from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be spring in fall: in feting the autumnal equinox, hors d’oeuvres, a three-course meal along with beverages will be set amid the music of American composer Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring conducted by Judith Yan. Proceeds go to Grand River Conservation Foundation.

