The totality of an eclipse is something to see

Anchoring our family’s epic summer was a trip to Nashville to see the total eclipse of the sun.

My wife Erin remembers the hoopla over the last total eclipse to appear over the United States, back in the late 1970s, but she herself never got a chance to see it.

She made it one of her life goals to see a total eclipse of the sun if one was available, and late last year, she told me that one would be passing across the United States on Aug. 21, 2017.

We started planning early. We selected a city we could get to within two days driving. Our main choices were between Kansas City and Nashville, and we selected Nashville as the easier drive.

About three months before the eclipse, I started searching for hotel rooms. We found a Motel 6 that was in the path to totality — within the strip where the sun would go entirely dark.

We were taking a chance on the weather. There’s no way you can predict whether the area will be cloudy so far in advance, but we had no choice.

Booking a motel three months before the event got us a room for under $100 per night. Looking again even one month before the event showed most hotels in the area booked and the ones with vacancies charging more than $500. We probably could have gotten a better hotel if we’d booked earlier.

Then, two days before the event, we hopped into our car and drove down. It was a full house, but the kids were troopers. We got through the journey relatively unscathed, though the kids tell me they will remember the long drive as much as they’ll remember the eclipse itself.

For the event, we went to the Nashville Zoo, which had done a fantastic job preparing itself for the crowds. Though they had a record day for attendance, they were able to accommodate everyone and helpfully provided eclipse glasses. We all gathered on a grassy area, with water stations nearby, while speakers played sun-themed music.

Here in Ontario, we had a partial eclipse. Those with eclipse glasses would have seen a large portion of the sun blocked by the moon. My father reports that the quality of the light changed, but he wasn’t able to see much difference from the sun itself. Fortunately, he did not try to stare into it without the protection of eclipse glasses.