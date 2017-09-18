Feds have to cancel private corporations tax changes

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s proposal to change the rules around the taxation of private corporations was widely opposed when his initial discussion paper was released last July. The increase in opposition to his plan is remarkable and has never been witnessed before across Canada.

Liberal caucus members have publicly expressed their concerns and have suggested Minister Morneau should seriously re-examine the issue further. Newfoundland Liberal Premier Dwight Ball has stated that if the proposed changes are implemented, the impact on the health care system will be huge. Doctors will leave and the chances of recruiting replacements are low.

Apart from the content of the changes, an increasing number of organizations are citing serious concerns with a flawed consultation process that ends in early October. For example, the tax implications for the intergenerational transfer of farm operations have been greatly revised, and farmers who have been harvesting crops across Canada have their priorities elsewhere during the summer months.

The current system for taxing private corporations has been in place for more than 40 years and works well. The changes being proposed are the largest over that time frame. They simply cannot be rushed through without adequate consideration of all consequences and implications.

Last week a group of chamber members, including individuals from accounting firms and small businesses and some local doctors, met with our three local Liberal MPs to discuss the current proposals for change. The concern most frequently repeated is that the tax system must be fair to all taxpayers and not overly burdensome on one group. Also, businesses must be able to retain money for growth and expansion. Further taxing that revenue will limit opportunities.

The government is not consistent in their messaging. Finance Minister Morneau, when asked by the media to explain his changes, provides a different answer daily. This leads to further confusion and uncertainty across the national business sector.

Canadian businesses are not prepared to move forward with these changes and are increasingly frustrated by the response from the current Liberal administration in Ottawa. Approximately 95 per cent of businesses are small employers who are already at a tax wall and cannot afford any further increases.

In Ontario, many of these businesses must absorb the cost of a $15/hour minimum wage and the increasing cost of hydro.

We ask the federal government to listen to the employers and job generators who will be affected by these tax changes. There is no alternative but to cancel them.