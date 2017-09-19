It's the most wonderful time of the year

Back in the spring, I wrote a column about the stretch of time that lay ahead and referred to it as the best time of year for sports fans, and I'll stick by that.
Beginning with "March Madness," U.S. college basketball in the middle of that month until U.S. Open golf on Father's Day weekend in mid-June, the list also includes the beginning of major league baseball, the NHL and NBA playoffs, French Open tennis, the Boston Marathon, the NHL and NBA drafts, and Masters golf.
It's a good thing I start to play golf and referee a lot of basketball in the spring — otherwise it might take until Canada Day for someone to find me sunk into the cushions of my couch, buried under empty cans of Diet Coke and covered in potato chip crumbs.
Having said all this, the stretch of time we're about to embark upon is a pretty close second for us fanatics of sport and it doesn't get much better than this weekend both locally and elsewhere.
On Friday night, the Kitchener Rangers have their home opener and for the first time since I was a kid, I'll be attending thanks to a thoughtful birthday gift recently-acquired.
The Rangers and this community go together like Justin Trudeau and selfies. The Kitchener Auditorium will be both busy and buzzing with Mike Farwell on the mic (radio, that is), my high school pal Dave Schnider on the P.A., salty popcorn at the ready and a collective community anticipation unlike any other for a season about to unfold.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. for our K-W version of Friday Night Lights.
Speaking of buzz, there's been nothing but regarding the University of Waterloo Warriors football team who now sport a 4-0 record after an amazing come-from-behind win on the road in Ottawa last weekend.
Trailing the favoured Carleton Ravens 30-10 at halftime and without rookie sensation Tre Ford in the lineup, the Black and Gold roared back to steal a 45-43 victory and leave the nation's capital without a prime ministerial selfie but with a new-found respect from future Ontario University Athletics opponents.
Who would have thought that coach Chris Bertoia's Warriors would be overshadowing defending Yates Cup champions, the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, of coach Michael Faulds by mid-September?
I'm sure Faulds prefers it this way as his powerhouse Hawks have quietly racked up a perfect 3-0 record of their own and go on the road (so to speak) to take part in a Battle of Waterloo football clash the likes of which this area hasn't seen in quite some time.
I would recommend either getting to Warrior field early or getting tickets ahead of time for this 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon start. The University of Waterloo has already announced that it will be adding extra grandstand seating for students in anticipation of the crowd to come.
Beyond all this local excitement, I'll also be cracking open the Diet Coke for more ongoing U.S. college football (Go Buckeyes!), more NFL games (Go Rams and my fantasy team!) and the conclusion of the PGA FedEx Cup playoffs on Sunday.
With the likes of my close pal Dustin Johnson (see previous column), Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and rising stars Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and John Rahm all with a legitimate shot to capture the Cup and the $10-million bonus cheque that goes with it, the PGA could not be happier right now.
The icing on the cake comes the following week when the best players from around the world who are not European (they'll be in next year's Ryder Cup) take on a stacked American squad in the President's Cup in New Jersey.
Canada's own Adam Hadwin will be part of that competition along with teammates Matsuyama (Japan); Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Jason Day (Australia); Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel (South Africa); and others.
By the time the trick or treaters come calling at your door, the NBA and NHL will have begun new seasons, the Waterloo Siskins will be in full swing, the baseball pennant races will be over and we'll be on the cusp of crowning a World Series champion and both Waterloo Country Secondary School Athletics Association and D8 high school sports will be hurtling toward playoff and championship games.
Fasten your seatbelts, sports fans, and pass the chip dip.
It's gonna be a beautifully bumpy and bountiful fall season.
