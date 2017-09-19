It's the most wonderful time of the year

I'm sure Faulds prefers it this way as his powerhouse Hawks have quietly racked up a perfect 3-0 record of their own and go on the road (so to speak) to take part in a Battle of Waterloo football clash the likes of which this area hasn't seen in quite some time.

I would recommend either getting to Warrior field early or getting tickets ahead of time for this 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon start. The University of Waterloo has already announced that it will be adding extra grandstand seating for students in anticipation of the crowd to come.

Beyond all this local excitement, I'll also be cracking open the Diet Coke for more ongoing U.S. college football (Go Buckeyes!), more NFL games (Go Rams and my fantasy team!) and the conclusion of the PGA FedEx Cup playoffs on Sunday.

With the likes of my close pal Dustin Johnson (see previous column), Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and rising stars Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and John Rahm all with a legitimate shot to capture the Cup and the $10-million bonus cheque that goes with it, the PGA could not be happier right now.

The icing on the cake comes the following week when the best players from around the world who are not European (they'll be in next year's Ryder Cup) take on a stacked American squad in the President's Cup in New Jersey.

Canada's own Adam Hadwin will be part of that competition along with teammates Matsuyama (Japan); Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Jason Day (Australia); Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel (South Africa); and others.

By the time the trick or treaters come calling at your door, the NBA and NHL will have begun new seasons, the Waterloo Siskins will be in full swing, the baseball pennant races will be over and we'll be on the cusp of crowning a World Series champion and both Waterloo Country Secondary School Athletics Association and D8 high school sports will be hurtling toward playoff and championship games.

Fasten your seatbelts, sports fans, and pass the chip dip.

It's gonna be a beautifully bumpy and bountiful fall season.