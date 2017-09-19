Clearing up misconceptions about the diamonds

Re: Council decision ‘mind-boggling’

I found this letter interesting on several fronts, mainly due to the writers mind boggling misconceptions about both the facility and the user(s).

First of all, Breithaupt Park is not a residential park as he labels it, but rather it is a “purpose built” (his term) facility and always has been, from day one, some 35 years ago.

Secondly, it wasn’t city staff that reported usage of only 50% of the daylight time, but rather unscientific neighbourhood observation.

Third, no one on council or in attendance at the deciding meeting intimated that if this didn’t go through, crime would be the inevitable result or that the local residents didn’t care about baseball.

Finally, labeling those of us supporting less expensive means (lights) to maximize facility usage as “special and connected” is just plain baloney.

KMBA and the other privately run baseball teams who use the parks around town, as well as city staff, are well aware of the lack of available diamond time, contrary to his incorrect claim of diamonds being underused.

City staff and KMBA did their homework; they did it well and Breithaupt Park will be a better facility as a result.

Bill Pegg

Kitchener

