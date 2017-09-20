Prrovince's pot arguments go up in smoke

The fallout from the province’s plan to control distribution of marijuana continues as criticism mounts about the potential rollout set for July 1, 2018.

As the province announced how it plans to sell the stuff, the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs, headed by Waterloo Region Police Chief Bryan Larkin, came out to ask the federal government to postpone the date for legalization, warning that cops won’t be ready to enforce the new legislation.

But that didn’t stop the provincial Liberal government from indulging in its nanny state tendencies and telling everyone how it will now be the only official drug dealer in the province.

The optics of that are strange, since the province is doing everything in its power not to offend those who still think it’s wrong to legalize pot, but are taking over the entire way distribution and sales are being handled.

Brantford Mayor Chris Friel also put out a scathing response to the province’s report, saying that it ignored all the input he and others had given to the province.

“This proposed model fails to take into consideration opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business, as well as agricultural interests,” said Friel.

“Not only does this model eliminate potential economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities for municipalities, it burdens them with having to manage the strain on already maxed out resources, to deliver municipal social services, healthcare services and law enforcement, without any of the powers to regulate.”

Friel called the process a download, not a dialogue. The province gets to take up the revenue and build a parallel government bureaucracy for pot at the LCBO while all the social and policing costs will fall to the municipalities.

It could have looked at the Colorado model where independents took charge and boosted the general economy instead of just boosting the government’s general coffers. Talk about getting high on pot revenues.

Speaking of getting high (and this is what this is all about) it’s also stupid for the province to push smoking as the way to use marijuana.