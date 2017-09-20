Meeting the food insecurity challenge

Have you ever been overcome with worry about how to put food on the table? Being able to balance the budget and afford sustenance for yourself and your family is one of the most challenging and frightening things for a family to go through.

This is Hunger Awareness Week (Sept. 18 to 22), a national campaign that began in 2006 as a way to educate people about the reality of hunger in Canada and to encourage all Canadians to help those in need.

Here are a few facts to digest, courtesy of Food Banks Canada:

• More than 860,000 men, women and children turn to food banks each year for help;