Meeting the food insecurity challenge

Have you ever been overcome with worry about how to put food on the table? Being able to balance the budget and afford sustenance for yourself and your family is one of the most challenging and frightening things for a family to go through.
This is Hunger Awareness Week (Sept. 18 to 22), a national campaign that began in 2006 as a way to educate people about the reality of hunger in Canada and to encourage all Canadians to help those in need.
Here are a few facts to digest, courtesy of Food Banks Canada:
• More than 860,000 men, women and children turn to food banks each year for help;
• Half of all Canadians know someone, whether they realize it or not, who has visited a food bank;
• Nearly 50 per cent of Canadians think employed people don’t use food banks, when in reality one out of every six users has a job;
• 38 per cent of food distributed by food banks is fresh (eggs, produce, bread, etc.);
• one-in-three people assisted by a food bank is a child.
These are starling figures, especially for a country as affluent as Canada.
More troubling is that the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto says numbers are approaching the peak need they saw after the Great Recession in 2008.
The local numbers aren’t any better. The number of children accessing food assistance in the local community is fast closing in on 40 per cent.
We urge everyone who can afford it to donate to Region of Waterloo Food Bank, be it money, food or time.
A donation of as little as $50 can provide 150 meals. If you’re really generous, a donation of $500 can provide 1,500 meals.
You can also contribute to the Every Plate Full progam and make a monthly commitment to make sure those donations continue year round, especially during the slow summer months when donations tend to dry up.
The local food bank is a master of stretching out any donation and getting a maximum bang for your buck.
Visit www.thefoodbank.ca or call 519-743-5576 for information on how you can help.
The Post has highlighted the need in the community both for donations and volunteers to help the Food Bank in recent weeks.
A big student conference at Sir John A. Macdonald this week promises to make it a fundraising priority.
Do your part to help.
Whether it’s to supply school food programs or give a little of your time, we can do better than the numbers show.
We must do better.
