Tomatoes are one of the world's most popular plants

Tomatoes are cousins to several of the world’s most popular plants, including on the one hand peppers and on the other tobacco.

On their own, tomatoes rank second in consumption in North America after the humble, starchy potato.

Tomatoes started out as small and bitter berries growing on bushes in South America and were domesticated in the shape and form more familiar to us in Mexico. Today they come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colours, from smaller grape tomatoes to the hefty and hearty beefsteaks that people often grow in their backyards.

To give you some idea of the expansiveness of the plant, about 45 growing zones for tomatoes have been catalogued; tomatoes in our area, Zone 43 that is, include the upper Mississippi Valley, upper Michigan, southern Ontario and Quebec. Their growing season is late May to mid-September, although I would imagine that a warm fall might extend that season a bit as long as you keep them watered with the lack of rain.

Among varieties of tomatoes are heirloom species which have seen a significant return to popularity, especially in an epoch of technological advancement, mega-agriculture and genetic modification of our food sources which produce absolutely uniform tomatoes.

Heirloom tomatoes come in many different colours and are often oddly shaped and sculpted. Saving ancient varieties of tomato seeds (and other fruits and vegetables as well as livestock lines) has been a counterpoint to the monoculture aspect of our food system.

Rather than lose these tomato varieties, dedicated farmers and organizations have been ensuring their preservation — and their commerce — and in doing so are boosting our food security through crop diversity.

Many farmers markets and specialty food shops — and even some grocery stores — now carry heirloom tomatoes, those original species that reach back millennia.