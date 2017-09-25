Be aware of this latest scam

Have any of you wondered if you could fall for a scam?

Many of you have heard reports of people phoning up residents, trying to trick and intimidate people into sending them money. Many of you may even have encountered such calls personally. Hopefully, you weren't taken in.

Some may wonder who could be taken in, and the image of someone elderly or somebody not savvy enough to put up the trust shields comes to mind

This past week, I almost fell for a complex and well-executed scam. It ate up almost two hours, and though I figured things out before money changed hands, I ended up sending the perpetrators a copy of my driver's license.

The perps found my resume online on a job site I use to look for work. They sent me an email, supposedly from a reputable company, suggesting that they liked my qualifications and could I contact them for an interview?

Without thinking anything was wrong, I reached out and had an interview over instant messenger.

Perhaps I should have been suspicious, but the perpetrators had done their research. They'd tailored their job to my resume. They asked all the questions you'd expect from a professional job interview. They made me work for this, so when I learned that I'd gotten the job, I was happy and ready to commit.

However, they told me that I needed to purchase some equipment before I started work. They said that they would pay for it, and offered to send me a copy of a cheque by email that I could print out, snap a photo of and deposit it to my bank over my cellphone.

That's when alarm bells started ringing. They rang even louder when the cheque arrived. Looking up the address on the cheque on Google Maps brought up an image of an empty field.

I broke contact, looked up the company, called its head office and asked for human resources. The person I reached could guess what had happened before I finished my story.