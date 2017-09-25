Kneeling for understanding instead of more rhetoric

I wondered last weekend if the message behind the “take a knee” protest was being lost.

Everywhere I turned, there seemed to be a debate about whether kneeling for the national anthem was disrespectful or whether a person who does kneel is unpatriotic.

The passionate debate makes it fair to wonder if the message behind the protest was lost. But it’s important to remember that even allowing ourselves to wonder, allows the narrative to be steered in the wrong direction.

The protest is about racism, plain and simple. And the protest didn’t just start this past weekend.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the national anthem. He did it last season when he was still employed by the league.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” Kaepernick said of taking a knee during the national anthem.

And no amount of Twitter-y bluster by President Donald Trump should distract us from that.

Trump’s calls to have players fired if they refuse to stand for the national anthem and his insistence that “the issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race” is an effort to divert our attention from the truth — a concept the president struggles mightily with.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Trump was angrier at NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem this past weekend than he was at neo-Nazis who violently rallied last month in Charlottesville.

That racist behaviour has become normalized under this administration is as frightening as the police brutality against black people for which Kaepernick first knelt.