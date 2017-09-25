Kneeling for understanding instead of more rhetoric

I wondered last weekend if the message behind the “take a knee” protest was being lost.
Everywhere I turned, there seemed to be a debate about whether kneeling for the national anthem was disrespectful or whether a person who does kneel is unpatriotic.
The passionate debate makes it fair to wonder if the message behind the protest was lost. But it’s important to remember that even allowing ourselves to wonder, allows the narrative to be steered in the wrong direction.
The protest is about racism, plain and simple. And the protest didn’t just start this past weekend.
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the national anthem. He did it last season when he was still employed by the league.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” Kaepernick said of taking a knee during the national anthem.
And no amount of Twitter-y bluster by President Donald Trump should distract us from that.
Trump’s calls to have players fired if they refuse to stand for the national anthem and his insistence that “the issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race” is an effort to divert our attention from the truth — a concept the president struggles mightily with.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Trump was angrier at NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem this past weekend than he was at neo-Nazis who violently rallied last month in Charlottesville.
That racist behaviour has become normalized under this administration is as frightening as the police brutality against black people for which Kaepernick first knelt.
Protests, by their nature, are uncomfortable. They are designed to be inconvenient. This protest is probably most inconvenient for Trump himself, a man whose own thinly-veiled racist beliefs won’t allow him to emphatically denounce the behaviour of white supremacists.
And so he changes the channel and tries to distract from the message.
It’s scary to think he might be this clever, or we are so easily fooled as to lap up Trump’s rhetoric like a milk-starved kitten and engage in a pointless debate that further deepens the divide the president has engendered.
We can’t allow ourselves to lose sight of the message, and those of us who haven’t lost sight of the message must repeat it again and again.
This is a protest against racism. It's against beliefs and behaviours that those of us who wish to live in a civilized society simply cannot tolerate.
If NFL players knelt in protest against racism yesterday, what are we doing in our own communities about it today and what will we do again tomorrow?
The one thing we learned from the debate of this past weekend is that there’s much work still to be done.
And with 2020 still on a somewhat distant horizon, we’re going to have even more work to undo from the final three years of Trump’s term.
