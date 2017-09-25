Inspired to keep protesting

I’d like to thank the current resident of the White House for one thing — being an incredible catalyst for the return of a very important democratic tool — the political protest.

By the Canadian Encyclopedia's definition, the “political protest is the kind of political activity … demonstrations, strikes and even violence, usually but not always undertaken by those who lack access to the resources of organized pressure groups, or by those whose values conflict sharply with those of the dominant elite.”

Protests are a huge part of our societal history, including soul-shifting events like the Protestant Reformation, the Suffragettes, Tiananmen Square and the Civil Rights movement. Where would we be without Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Jesse Owens?

His election led to millions of women and allies stepping out of their comfort zones and onto the streets, joining Women’s Marches across the globe, protesting his bigotry, misogyny and racism.

The energy created by this collective disgust and concern rolled over to many more protests, including some in unexpected places. Canadians changed their travel plans. Academics boycotted conferences held in the United States. Scientists took to the streets.

Global leaders banded together in solidarity against his actions. Airbnb operators refused to rent rooms to white supremacists in Charlottesville. Shoppers shunned Ivanka Trump’s “Made in America” hypocrisy.

Perhaps my favourite protest of all — U.S. National Parks Rangers launching a subversive Twitter campaign, designed to remind us that climate change is real, despite what he says.

Protesting by marching. Protesting by speaking up. Protesting by drawing a line, refusing a sale or closing a door.

Which is all good, in my mind, because we have become lazy and complacent in our moral and societal lives, increasingly adept at averting a gaze or turning a cheek in our so-called civil society when faced with discomfort.

One only needs to Google the term “Standing Rock” to know that our society has become oblivious to the important issues of our time.