How real is the need for Breithaupt lights?

Although I have no personal involvement in this ongoing discussion about whether or not Breithaupt Park should or shouldn't get lights installed, it brought up to mind that my local park, Wilson Park, had tall expensive lights installed so that night games could be played.

Somewhere along the way, the whole thing was dismantled and went back to normal daylight playing times.

What happened? I don't know, but this whole thing makes me wonder how important night-time playing is when they had lights at Wilson Park only to dismantle them sometime later.

Shirley Booth