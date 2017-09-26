A legacy that keeps giving

The first fundraising golf tournament centred around a reunion of St. Jerome's High School alumni of which the Denomme brothers are two. It was such a resounding success that two golf courses (Conestoga and Grey Silo) were needed to co-host the event. The third instalment of the now-annual event was played earlier this month and in three years, Golf For Scholarships has raised more than $250,000.

Even Don Quixote in his wildest imagination didn't see that coming.

Thus far the money raised from Golf For Scholarships, under the umbrella of KW Legacy, has handed out 20 scholarships valued at $5,000 each to 20 local high school grads at 14 different schools in both the public and separate school systems.

And although the core of Legacy's founding members had a St. Jerome's connection, the original group of 22 counted seven different local high schools in their background.

KW Legacy bills itself as a "scholarship broker" and another aspect of it is to bring in corporate partners who act as Platinum sponsors, donating scholarships of $5,000 each, usually to fund grads who may follow in that chosen field.

Legacy currently has nine Platinum sponsors ranging from educational ones such as Bishop's and St. Jerome's University to corporate partners Heffner Toyota, CBRE, Alder Construction, Innocente, MGC Manufacturing, Remedy'sRx as well as Legacy itself. The latest sponsor is Mo Targoz Financial, and they're always looking for more.

The opening section of the Legacy Scholarship Program pamphlet says it all:

"Achieving greatness requires overcoming challenges. Enriching the lives of fellow citizens by sharing greatness will create a meaningful legacy with a far reaching and evolutionary impact. The goal of Legacy Scholarships is to help high school students in Waterloo region overcome the challenges of funding post-secondary education. These students will be our future leaders, community builders, and foundation."

Some of the inspiration behind the efforts of the Denomme brothers to make their community a better place now and in the future came from their late uncle, Jim Lehman.

"Jim was one of those grassroots leaders who I learned more about after he passed away," says Mike. "He was part of so many starter initiatives, sat on all these committees, etc., but also empowered other people to make a difference in their community. Which is what I believe Legacy is all about."

"His ability to give, teach and challenge really set both Mike and I up to be successful," adds Brian. "He did so many things that we weren't even aware of."

Call me a fool but it sounds like Uncle Jim left quite a legacy of his own.

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer and is on Twitter: @kitwatguy







