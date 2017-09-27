TheMuseum showing the way

Talk about putting your money where your mouth is.

That’s exactly what David Marskell, CEO of TheMuseum, did last week when he used the proceeds of the sale of the family church his parents started to initiate a fund that will use the interest gained to offset museum operations.

Marskell has been a tireless promoter of arts sustainability and getting the community to support its cultural spaces.

He helped transform the former Children’s Museum into one of the top cultural attractions in the region with now more than 100,000 people passing through its doors on King Street in downtown Kitchener, on average, each year. Its one-millionth visitor registered this past August.

Marskell’s taken risks, bringing in major exhibitions and bolstering them with speakers and educational programs to give the community a fulsome experience. It’s one thing to take in an exhibit, it’s quite another to have debate and discussion around it and hopefully expand your thinking along the way.

He has partnered with the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing and Perimeter Institute to present Quantum: The Exhibition and brought the amazing science being done in the area a little closer to the community that calls it home.

He’s also sent those unique partnerships on the road to other centres to expand that understanding. We can be a locus of new ideas too.

Marskell did all that while constantly battling to make TheMuseum self-sustainable, not whim to the vagaries of government funding from all levels, although it has enjoyed strong support at the municipal level. The same can’t be said all the time for upper levels of government with Byzantine arts funding rules that say it has to house a permanent collection to get the support enjoyed by bigger museums.

But it’s the willingness to experiment and seek new vistas that have been part of the success, and to lock the site down to meet this type of funding requirement would seem a losing proposition.

It’s no surprise then, that Marskell took the bold step again to find a way to self-fund TheMuseum and the program that he believes in with the hope that others in the community will respond to that bold vision and contribute to an endowment fund. It would take the facility to the next level and prepare it for the future expansion that is needed and planned to meet the demand of a growing community.