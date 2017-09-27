Trying to redefine strength and courage

The phone call came in the evening. I remember it clear as day.

It was one of those mid-August nights when the sun still lingered in the sky long enough to feel like summer and childhood might never end.

My best friend, Graham, was over for a sleepover. We were in the basement playing video games when my mother’s soft footsteps sounded down the wooden stairs. In an instant, I could already sense something was wrong. She looked us in the eyes, and with a whisper in her voice came to tell us the news: my cousin Mike was missing. My aunts and uncles were organizing a search party, and my parents were going to join them.

The house fell silent in the moments after. Mike was the cousin I had most looked up to — the one who dyed and spiked his hair, let me spend hours on his old Super Nintendo and played the drums. I held a faint hope that one day he’d teach me to play the drums. How could it be that he just disappeared.

Minutes became hours in their seeming eternity. At some point in the evening, a car door’s muted closing sounded my parents’ return.

They had found him in a field behind the farmhouse. He had died by suicide. I was 10 years old on that day. Mike was 21.

Fifteen years have passed since that evening. I still think of my cousin often. I think of him when friends and relatives share their stories of mental illness, of weeks and months spent in hidden anguish as they continue to “put on a brave face.”

I think of him when other friends crack jokes about killing themselves, as if there’s humour to be found in suicide. I think of him every time someone chooses the precursor “commits” to describe a death by suicide – as if these are criminals and not somebody’s neighbour, somebody’s friend, somebody’s child.

Mostly, I think of him and remember that I, too, have felt hopeless and alone. I too, have felt the burden too great to carry. I suspect you know and love someone who has, too.

I met a young woman named Jaclyn while taking part in Ride Don’t Hide, a bicycle ride for mental health earlier this summer. She was brave and generous enough to share her story, and her words have stuck with me since: