More to celebrate than just beer

As we enter into another period of Oktoberfest, the message emanating from the corner of Charles and Benton streets is a familiar one.

This nine-day festival is about more than just beer. And while that may be true, we ought not overlook beer’s place in German culture.

I had the chance last summer to visit the legendary Hofbrauhaus in Munich, a festival hall more than 400 years old and one that offers a simple selection of traditional German meals alongside one litre steins of beer.

Patrons sit at long picnic table-style benches where camaraderie is encouraged and strangers become friends in short order. Beer, of course, is central to these gatherings.

The 12 festhallen that contribute to K-W Oktoberfest offer an experience that’s not far off the authentic Munich experience and we shouldn’t be shy about celebrating with an equally authentic beverage. Those beers are easier than ever to find in this region and it may be in this way that we deviate furthest from the Munich festival.

At Munich Oktoberfest, only beers brewed within the city limits can be served during the festival. In K-W, we boast a beer market that would make our ancestor’s proud, yet our Oktoberfest maintains a long-standing relationship with beer giant Molson.

Still, this festival really is about more than just beer.

The Alpine Club offers us an evening of traditional German folk dancing during its annual So You Think You Can Tanz competition. Held on the Tuesday during Oktoberfest, local German dance groups entertain during an evening that’s chock full of German culture, music, food and drink.

Our annual Thanksgiving Day parade gives us the chance to boost the Food Bank of Waterloo Region’s fall food drive while enjoying marching bands, dancing, inflatable mascots and floats. In the more than 20 years we’ve been bringing non-perishable food items to the parade, we’ve collected more than 1.3-million pounds of food for those in our community in need. I’m sure it’s a tradition that will continue, even if we do have to stake out a new parade-viewing perch this year on Weber Street.

If the beer at Oktoberfest is not to be overlooked, the food to accompany that drink is also worthy of note. While there will be schnitzel-on-a-bun and Oktoberfest sausage aplenty during the festival, if you haven’t had the spaetzle at Hubertushaus, you’re missing out.