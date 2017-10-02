Checking off an amazing Texas football weekend off my bucket list

At halftime, more than 600 students, including the marching band, flag bearers, colour guard, acrobats, dancers and cheerleaders took part in the festivities.

Incredibly impressive.

* Because it was a nonconference game, the game between UConn and SMU was not fully attended, but we enjoyed ourselves just the same for various reasons.

It was another gorgeous Texas day. The game itself was a good one that came down to the fourth quarter. Most important, SMU is only one of two college teams in the state that serves beer.

The other is the Texas Longhorns.

* On road trips like this, it’s always interesting to chat with some of the locals.

One gentleman sitting behind us played basketball at Butler University, but his son was on the SMU football team when NFL Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson (Go Rams!) starred for the Mustangs, and his grandson was currently playing in the band.

He also told us that McKinney High School will be building a $70-million stadium. Allen High’s Eagles Stadium was a mere $60 million.

* If you love NFL football like I do, you really should treat yourself to a trip to Dallas to see the Cowboys’ state-of-the-art AT&T Stadium, a.k.a. “Jerry’s World (in reference to team owner Jerry Jones).

I hate the Cowboys, but it’s still worth the effort and expense.

It was especially gratifying for me after my Los Angeles Rams pulled a mini-upset and beat "The Boys" at home 35-30.

The enormous video screen alone makes the stadium worth visiting, and the Supreme Nachos were to die for.

And, oh ya, they also serve beer.

* It was interesting to see how the Rams and Cowboys were going to handle the playing of the Star Spangled Banner.

In this case, both teams chose to stand and did not lock arms and instead, an array of flags representing numerous cultures and ethnicities were marched out to accompany the national anthem.

I don’t know what he was reflecting on exactly, but it was also interesting that a hulk of a man sitting beside us had tears in his eyes as the music played.

Around the league on Sunday, the chosen actions were mixed. Some players did kneel, some locked arms and some did a combination of both.

* Back here at home, it was unfortunate that both the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks and the University of Waterloo Warriors lost on Saturday to the Western Mustangs and the Guelph Gryphons respectively.

However, make no mistake, both these teams have a long way to go before this season is over.

I wish more people in the K-W area would get out to see these guys (and other WLU and UW teams) play more often. Ontario University Athletics really is the best value in town for sports entertainment.

* Sad to see that a number of our local high schools have been unable to field a football team. In almost every instance, the deciding issue has been low student interest, not a lack of coaches.

The reasons behind it? Well, that’s a topic for an entire column on its own.

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer




