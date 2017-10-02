Checking off an amazing Texas football weekend off my bucket list

I haven’t done one of these “Random Rumblings” columns for a while, so now seems as good a time as any.
One difference this time will be that all random thoughts from my very random brain will be related to one topic: the game of football.
With that in mind, here they are:
* Lots of people talk about items on their Bucket List, but I have no idea how often they actually follow through with them.
When I retired from teaching, I promised to treat myself to a “Texas Football Weekend” and after four years of thinking about it, I finally did so this past weekend.
Along with two buddies, we attended a high school game, a.k.a. Friday Night Lights, a college game on Saturday (University of Connecticut, UConn, at Southern Methodist University, SMU, in Dallas) and a pro game (my Los Angeles Rams versus the Dallas Cowboys) on Sunday.
* The high school game on Friday evening was a sight to behold.
Allen High School is located in Allen, Texas, just north of Dallas and is a powerhouse. They’ve won four state championships in the highest division in the last decade.
The school itself has an enrolment of 6,450 and Eagles Stadium (right next door) holds 18,000 fans. It’s the largest high school stadium in the country used by a single team.
The game was a blowout, unfortunately (the Eagles were ranked No. 6 in the nation going in), but it was Homecoming so the place was full.
At halftime, more than 600 students, including the marching band, flag bearers, colour guard, acrobats, dancers and cheerleaders took part in the festivities.
Incredibly impressive.
* Because it was a nonconference game, the game between UConn and SMU was not fully attended, but we enjoyed ourselves just the same for various reasons.
It was another gorgeous Texas day. The game itself was a good one that came down to the fourth quarter. Most important, SMU is only one of two college teams in the state that serves beer.
The other is the Texas Longhorns.
* On road trips like this, it’s always interesting to chat with some of the locals.
One gentleman sitting behind us played basketball at Butler University, but his son was on the SMU football team when NFL Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson (Go Rams!) starred for the Mustangs, and his grandson was currently playing in the band.
He also told us that McKinney High School will be building a $70-million stadium. Allen High’s Eagles Stadium was a mere $60 million.
* If you love NFL football like I do, you really should treat yourself to a trip to Dallas to see the Cowboys’ state-of-the-art AT&T Stadium, a.k.a. “Jerry’s World (in reference to team owner Jerry Jones).
I hate the Cowboys, but it’s still worth the effort and expense.
It was especially gratifying for me after my Los Angeles Rams pulled a mini-upset and beat "The Boys" at home 35-30.
The enormous video screen alone makes the stadium worth visiting, and the Supreme Nachos were to die for.
And, oh ya, they also serve beer.
* It was interesting to see how the Rams and Cowboys were going to handle the playing of the Star Spangled Banner.
In this case, both teams chose to stand and did not lock arms and instead, an array of flags representing numerous cultures and ethnicities were marched out to accompany the national anthem.
I don’t know what he was reflecting on exactly, but it was also interesting that a hulk of a man sitting beside us had tears in his eyes as the music played.
Around the league on Sunday, the chosen actions were mixed. Some players did kneel, some locked arms and some did a combination of both.
* Back here at home, it was unfortunate that both the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks and the University of Waterloo Warriors lost on Saturday to the Western Mustangs and the Guelph Gryphons respectively.
However, make no mistake, both these teams have a long way to go before this season is over.
I wish more people in the K-W area would get out to see these guys (and other WLU and UW teams) play more often. Ontario University Athletics really is the best value in town for sports entertainment.
* Sad to see that a number of our local high schools have been unable to field a football team. In almost every instance, the deciding issue has been low student interest, not a lack of coaches.
The reasons behind it? Well, that’s a topic for an entire column on its own.
