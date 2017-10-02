Liberals should listen to small businesses

The concern and rage is not going to subside if the legislation gets pushed through the House of Commons.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the proposal (add link), offering my non-accountant interpretation of the changes. As expected, this column sparked a fair bit of conversation in our community, which is a good thing, because these are the things that matter.

And this conversation has made me reflect, on a deeper level, on my life as a small-business owner.

My perspective on this may be unique, after all, as I have spent most of my working life in the public sector. For the past few years, I have had one foot in each camp, as I continued to teach and develop my business. And this year, I made the jump out of that camp, to focus wholly on my increasingly successful business.

To be honest, I was petrified to jump, because this is the first time in my life without health benefits. Those benefits were like a security blanket — even if I never used them.

Here’s the reality. If you own a business in Canada, you are responsible for your retirement. You don’t have a guaranteed income, ever. You don’t have paid statutory holidays, paid sick days, benefit packages or paid vacation days. You just don’t.

In fact, the chances of me ever having a vacation again, completely away from my work, just disappeared because I can’t put an out-of-office reply on my email account.

Yet, our nation would collapse without entrepreneurs — particularly the small and medium-sized business owners — who drive local economies. Our local economy would grind to a halt.

Yes, entrepreneurship involves risk.

But this government needs to find a better answer than the one on the table. It’s in there — and they won’t find it by ignoring the nation’s business community.