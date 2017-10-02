Liberals should listen to small businesses

The furor continues over the federal government’s proposed tax changes.
With good reason.
I’ll start with the process piece, in which the powers-that-be in the Liberal government have indicated a desire to push this policy shift through, this week, without further public consultation. Perhaps, by the time this comes to print, it will already done.
How on earth, does that begin to make sense, when Canadian business owners are protesting in an enormously organized and effective fashion.
For instance, a quick check before submitting this column showed me that over 80,000 people have signed a change.org petition directed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, registering their opposition to the planned taxation bill.
The concern and rage is not going to subside if the legislation gets pushed through the House of Commons.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the proposal (add link), offering my non-accountant interpretation of the changes. As expected, this column sparked a fair bit of conversation in our community, which is a good thing, because these are the things that matter.
And this conversation has made me reflect, on a deeper level, on my life as a small-business owner.
My perspective on this may be unique, after all, as I have spent most of my working life in the public sector. For the past few years, I have had one foot in each camp, as I continued to teach and develop my business. And this year, I made the jump out of that camp, to focus wholly on my increasingly successful business.
To be honest, I was petrified to jump, because this is the first time in my life without health benefits. Those benefits were like a security blanket — even if I never used them.
Here’s the reality. If you own a business in Canada, you are responsible for your retirement. You don’t have a guaranteed income, ever. You don’t have paid statutory holidays, paid sick days, benefit packages or paid vacation days. You just don’t.
In fact, the chances of me ever having a vacation again, completely away from my work, just disappeared because I can’t put an out-of-office reply on my email account.
Yet, our nation would collapse without entrepreneurs — particularly the small and medium-sized business owners — who drive local economies. Our local economy would grind to a halt.
Yes, entrepreneurship involves risk.
But this government needs to find a better answer than the one on the table. It’s in there — and they won’t find it by ignoring the nation’s business community.
The furor continues over the federal government’s proposed tax changes.
With good reason.
I’ll start with the process piece, in which the powers-that-be in the Liberal government have indicated a desire to push this policy shift through, this week, without further public consultation. Perhaps, by the time this comes to print, it will already done.
How on earth, does that begin to make sense, when Canadian business owners are protesting in an enormously organized and effective fashion.
For instance, a quick check before submitting this column showed me that over 80,000 people have signed a change.org petition directed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, registering their opposition to the planned taxation bill.
The concern and rage is not going to subside if the legislation gets pushed through the House of Commons.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the proposal (add link), offering my non-accountant interpretation of the changes. As expected, this column sparked a fair bit of conversation in our community, which is a good thing, because these are the things that matter.
And this conversation has made me reflect, on a deeper level, on my life as a small-business owner.
My perspective on this may be unique, after all, as I have spent most of my working life in the public sector. For the past few years, I have had one foot in each camp, as I continued to teach and develop my business. And this year, I made the jump out of that camp, to focus wholly on my increasingly successful business.
To be honest, I was petrified to jump, because this is the first time in my life without health benefits. Those benefits were like a security blanket — even if I never used them.
Here’s the reality. If you own a business in Canada, you are responsible for your retirement. You don’t have a guaranteed income, ever. You don’t have paid statutory holidays, paid sick days, benefit packages or paid vacation days. You just don’t.
In fact, the chances of me ever having a vacation again, completely away from my work, just disappeared because I can’t put an out-of-office reply on my email account.
Yet, our nation would collapse without entrepreneurs — particularly the small and medium-sized business owners — who drive local economies. Our local economy would grind to a halt.
Yes, entrepreneurship involves risk.
But this government needs to find a better answer than the one on the table. It’s in there — and they won’t find it by ignoring the nation’s business community.
The furor continues over the federal government’s proposed tax changes.
With good reason.
I’ll start with the process piece, in which the powers-that-be in the Liberal government have indicated a desire to push this policy shift through, this week, without further public consultation. Perhaps, by the time this comes to print, it will already done.
How on earth, does that begin to make sense, when Canadian business owners are protesting in an enormously organized and effective fashion.
For instance, a quick check before submitting this column showed me that over 80,000 people have signed a change.org petition directed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, registering their opposition to the planned taxation bill.
The concern and rage is not going to subside if the legislation gets pushed through the House of Commons.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the proposal (add link), offering my non-accountant interpretation of the changes. As expected, this column sparked a fair bit of conversation in our community, which is a good thing, because these are the things that matter.
And this conversation has made me reflect, on a deeper level, on my life as a small-business owner.
My perspective on this may be unique, after all, as I have spent most of my working life in the public sector. For the past few years, I have had one foot in each camp, as I continued to teach and develop my business. And this year, I made the jump out of that camp, to focus wholly on my increasingly successful business.
To be honest, I was petrified to jump, because this is the first time in my life without health benefits. Those benefits were like a security blanket — even if I never used them.
Here’s the reality. If you own a business in Canada, you are responsible for your retirement. You don’t have a guaranteed income, ever. You don’t have paid statutory holidays, paid sick days, benefit packages or paid vacation days. You just don’t.
In fact, the chances of me ever having a vacation again, completely away from my work, just disappeared because I can’t put an out-of-office reply on my email account.
Yet, our nation would collapse without entrepreneurs — particularly the small and medium-sized business owners — who drive local economies. Our local economy would grind to a halt.
Yes, entrepreneurship involves risk.
But this government needs to find a better answer than the one on the table. It’s in there — and they won’t find it by ignoring the nation’s business community.