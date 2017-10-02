Make transit a political issue

Part of the issue, I believe, is that public transit is too easy for politicians to ignore. Ontario got into this mess in the late 1980s and early 1990s because politicians at multiple levels felt that they could cut public transit with little political blowback.

After all, what was one less bus trip at the end of a service day? What was pushing back maintenance on a tunnel wall or a track section for a week or a month? The system could cope with these small cut and people wouldn't notice.

Except that small cuts multiply into big cuts, which people do notice. Even at the federal level, our government's inaction on VIA Rail's maintenance threatens to cut service in the next couple of years, not through spending reductions, but through blatant neglect.

Around the beginning of this century, voters in Toronto and in Waterloo Region came to understand the importance of public transit to their quality of life, thanks to grassroots organizations like Rocket Riders and TriTAG. In several elections, they voted for more spending on public transit.

Here in the region, while our record isn't perfect, we continue to benefit from that foresight. The LRT is being built and the bus system is being improved.

But Ontarians need to make public transit political again, and make politicians who ignore the issue pay at the ballot box. All Canadians need to do this with VIA Rail.

And just because we in Waterloo have escaped this issue doesn't mean we can't fall back into these bad habits. Write your councillors and members of parliament.

Tell them public transit is important.

***

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.



