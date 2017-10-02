Public art sparks a valuable discussion

I recently wrote a column about the power of public art and the Bell for Kepler, a large weathered street sculpture created by artist Royden Rabinowitch and installed in Waterloo Town Square in spring 2009.

Writing about public art always sparks a lively discussion — which, I believe, is part of its purpose. Chronicle reader Beverly McNabb wrote me this past week to share her enthusiasm for the Bell for Kepler, a tribute to our agricultural, faith and academic communities — individually and, more importantly, collectively.

“I just want to come forward and state that I am one of its fans,” McNabb wrote of the Bell. “I love the esthetics, the material, the concept, and I’m sure there are many more fans out there. The City of Waterloo led a tour this spring which included the Bell, and I think we have a surprising number of good pieces installed around the city, and hopefully more to come.”

McNabb inspired me to reflect on how public art not only adds meaning to our everyday lives, but creates one-of-a-kind gathering spaces, like artist Timothy Schmalz’s Canadian Veterans’ Memorial, unveiled in 2006 in Veterans’ Green Park on University Avenue to pay tribute to our soldiers.

I also love the fibreglass, stone and brass sculpture, Etched in Memory, at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, created by Evan Penny and Stephen Andrews, installed in 1993 before the complex opened.

The figure depicted has its head sliced six ways, with brass plates each carrying different etchings, including portrayals of people playing different sports.

Then there’s Triad: Dual, Interface and Reunited by Ann Roberts, in front of the Uptown Parkade. Acquired in 1981, the bronze outdoor sculpture, with references to bones, armour and helmets, is a statement about the futility of war coupled with the regenerative power of peace that follows it.

Most meaningful to me, though, is the John Labatt Barley Field sculpture by Jane Buyers, as my father worked at Labatt’s Brewery for 36 years.

Installed in 2001 at the corner of Norman and Park streets, the sculpture sits within the former site of the Kuntz/Carling/Labatt brewery that was demolished in 1993.

A tribute to the historical importance of agriculture in Waterloo Region, the forged steel and copper installation acts as a marker for the brewery which operated for almost 140 years.