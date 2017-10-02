Kids in Kitchen hopes to help local children

“How would you like to write a cookbook with me?” said local resident Nancy Silcox to her three granddaughters, Avery, Mae and Clara. A simple question that began a project, which has produced a wonderful new cookbook, called Kids In The Kitchen — 80 Recipes by Kids, To Kids, For Kids.

Quizzing her granddaughter’s classmates at Salem Public School about their favourite foods was only the beginning. Nancy and her granddaughters were able to gather recipes from as far away as South Sudan, Ghana and Uganda in Africa; Rome, Italy and across Canada and Ontario from Windsor to Ottawa.

But what makes this cookbook unique is that other than Nancy acting as editor, the entire cookbook has been produced by kids, to kids, for kids. From recipe development, food photography and even the delightful illustrations, these dishes are all foods that kids love to make and eat.

Nancy is grateful to the many service clubs, businesses and individuals that helped sponsor the cookbook to get it off the ground. For this reason, proceeds from the sales will go to two local charitable organizations both centred here in Waterloo Region that feed hungry kids — Nutrition For Learning and DreamShare Uganda.