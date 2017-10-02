Kids in Kitchen hopes to help local children

“How would you like to write a cookbook with me?” said local resident Nancy Silcox to her three granddaughters, Avery, Mae and Clara. A simple question that began a project, which has produced a wonderful new cookbook, called Kids In The Kitchen — 80 Recipes by Kids, To Kids, For Kids.
Quizzing her granddaughter’s classmates at Salem Public School about their favourite foods was only the beginning. Nancy and her granddaughters were able to gather recipes from as far away as South Sudan, Ghana and Uganda in Africa; Rome, Italy and across Canada and Ontario from Windsor to Ottawa.
But what makes this cookbook unique is that other than Nancy acting as editor, the entire cookbook has been produced by kids, to kids, for kids. From recipe development, food photography and even the delightful illustrations, these dishes are all foods that kids love to make and eat.
Nancy is grateful to the many service clubs, businesses and individuals that helped sponsor the cookbook to get it off the ground. For this reason, proceeds from the sales will go to two local charitable organizations both centred here in Waterloo Region that feed hungry kids — Nutrition For Learning and DreamShare Uganda.
Relish and Words Worth Books have partnered to help launch the cookbook on Oct. 14. Relish will be hosting a book signing and three cooking demonstrations with the “child” authors and Nancy from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., then additional book signings and samplings at Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo from 2 — 4:30 p.m.
Please stop in at either location to purchase an autographed copy of this delightful cookbook and meet some of the wonderful recipe contributors.
In the meantime, here is a seasonal taste from the cookbook written by brother and sister chef-duo Redden and Calla. Sure to satisfy any aged cook this dish is great as a weekend breakfast, lunch or quick dinner with an added side salad.
Apple Quesadillas
Ingredients
• 1 apple, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
• 1 jar apple butter
• Turkey slices (leftovers or deli slices)
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• Aged white cheddar, grated
• Small soft flour tortillas
*Amounts are dependant on how many are eating and/or how hungry you are!
Method
Heat a griddle or non-stick frying pan to 350°F (ish).
Place tortillas shells individually on a cutting board. Spread apple butter as thinly as possible) on one half of the tortilla.
Place two slices of turkey on top of the apple butter.
Top with apple slices and sprinkle with some of the shredded cheese. Fold tortilla over the ingredients.
Place tortilla on griddle. Cook until filling is warm and cheese is melted.
Remove from griddle and place on a cutting board. Let sit for a few minutes then slice into halves or quarters. Enjoy!
“How would you like to write a cookbook with me?” said local resident Nancy Silcox to her three granddaughters, Avery, Mae and Clara. A simple question that began a project, which has produced a wonderful new cookbook, called Kids In The Kitchen — 80 Recipes by Kids, To Kids, For Kids.
Quizzing her granddaughter’s classmates at Salem Public School about their favourite foods was only the beginning. Nancy and her granddaughters were able to gather recipes from as far away as South Sudan, Ghana and Uganda in Africa; Rome, Italy and across Canada and Ontario from Windsor to Ottawa.
But what makes this cookbook unique is that other than Nancy acting as editor, the entire cookbook has been produced by kids, to kids, for kids. From recipe development, food photography and even the delightful illustrations, these dishes are all foods that kids love to make and eat.
Nancy is grateful to the many service clubs, businesses and individuals that helped sponsor the cookbook to get it off the ground. For this reason, proceeds from the sales will go to two local charitable organizations both centred here in Waterloo Region that feed hungry kids — Nutrition For Learning and DreamShare Uganda.
Relish and Words Worth Books have partnered to help launch the cookbook on Oct. 14. Relish will be hosting a book signing and three cooking demonstrations with the “child” authors and Nancy from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., then additional book signings and samplings at Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo from 2 — 4:30 p.m.
Please stop in at either location to purchase an autographed copy of this delightful cookbook and meet some of the wonderful recipe contributors.
In the meantime, here is a seasonal taste from the cookbook written by brother and sister chef-duo Redden and Calla. Sure to satisfy any aged cook this dish is great as a weekend breakfast, lunch or quick dinner with an added side salad.
Apple Quesadillas
Ingredients
• 1 apple, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
• 1 jar apple butter
• Turkey slices (leftovers or deli slices)
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• Aged white cheddar, grated
• Small soft flour tortillas
*Amounts are dependant on how many are eating and/or how hungry you are!
Method
Heat a griddle or non-stick frying pan to 350°F (ish).
Place tortillas shells individually on a cutting board. Spread apple butter as thinly as possible) on one half of the tortilla.
Place two slices of turkey on top of the apple butter.
Top with apple slices and sprinkle with some of the shredded cheese. Fold tortilla over the ingredients.
Place tortilla on griddle. Cook until filling is warm and cheese is melted.
Remove from griddle and place on a cutting board. Let sit for a few minutes then slice into halves or quarters. Enjoy!
“How would you like to write a cookbook with me?” said local resident Nancy Silcox to her three granddaughters, Avery, Mae and Clara. A simple question that began a project, which has produced a wonderful new cookbook, called Kids In The Kitchen — 80 Recipes by Kids, To Kids, For Kids.
Quizzing her granddaughter’s classmates at Salem Public School about their favourite foods was only the beginning. Nancy and her granddaughters were able to gather recipes from as far away as South Sudan, Ghana and Uganda in Africa; Rome, Italy and across Canada and Ontario from Windsor to Ottawa.
But what makes this cookbook unique is that other than Nancy acting as editor, the entire cookbook has been produced by kids, to kids, for kids. From recipe development, food photography and even the delightful illustrations, these dishes are all foods that kids love to make and eat.
Nancy is grateful to the many service clubs, businesses and individuals that helped sponsor the cookbook to get it off the ground. For this reason, proceeds from the sales will go to two local charitable organizations both centred here in Waterloo Region that feed hungry kids — Nutrition For Learning and DreamShare Uganda.
Relish and Words Worth Books have partnered to help launch the cookbook on Oct. 14. Relish will be hosting a book signing and three cooking demonstrations with the “child” authors and Nancy from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., then additional book signings and samplings at Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo from 2 — 4:30 p.m.
Please stop in at either location to purchase an autographed copy of this delightful cookbook and meet some of the wonderful recipe contributors.
In the meantime, here is a seasonal taste from the cookbook written by brother and sister chef-duo Redden and Calla. Sure to satisfy any aged cook this dish is great as a weekend breakfast, lunch or quick dinner with an added side salad.
Apple Quesadillas
Ingredients
• 1 apple, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
• 1 jar apple butter
• Turkey slices (leftovers or deli slices)
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• Aged white cheddar, grated
• Small soft flour tortillas
*Amounts are dependant on how many are eating and/or how hungry you are!
Method
Heat a griddle or non-stick frying pan to 350°F (ish).
Place tortillas shells individually on a cutting board. Spread apple butter as thinly as possible) on one half of the tortilla.
Place two slices of turkey on top of the apple butter.
Top with apple slices and sprinkle with some of the shredded cheese. Fold tortilla over the ingredients.
Place tortilla on griddle. Cook until filling is warm and cheese is melted.
Remove from griddle and place on a cutting board. Let sit for a few minutes then slice into halves or quarters. Enjoy!