A better way to make Turkey stuffing

There are two contrasting turkey images, cultural icons both: the Norman Rockwell scene of a beautiful roasted bird being brought to the dinner table, painted in the 1940s, and Chevy Chase carving the desiccated, wizened gobbler in Christmas Vacation, the 1989 film.

The latter is probably the truer depiction.

Stuffing a turkey upsets a critical balance and can cause problems in a few ways. First, the act of jamming a porous, airy bread stuffing into the crenellated rib structure of the bird leaves spaces where juices can collect, drawing the moisture from the meat — and the boring white meat is always already on the verge of dry.

Second, packing the stuffing into the cavity only slows down the cooking time and draws out one’s anxiety as to whether or not it will be thoroughly cooked and done on time; you are then forced to appease a cranky grandpa and an uncle who just wants to get back to watching the football game.

Finally, with a stuffed turkey there is more concern that you get the temperature of the stuffing up to 165-degrees Fahrenheit — certainly resulting in parched poultry meat — to ensure that don’t send everyone home with a holiday dose of salmonella. That’s a nasty way to remember the fall long weekend.

The solution is to not stuff the bird and make stuffing — or call it “dressing” — as a separate dish. Combine all your usual ingredients — bread cubes, butter (lots of butter) onion, celery, spices like marjoram, savoury and sage, turkey or chicken stock — and sauté them before dumping the lot into a slow cooker and letting it slowly build flavours for four or five hours making it both moist and crispy on the outside.

You can set it and forget — and get back to stopping all the siblings from arguing.

Happy Thanksgiving!