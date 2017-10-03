A time to give some thanks

With Thanksgiving upon us the usual question we ask at this time of year is what are you thankful for in your family, your community, your country, your world?

We are thankful that our children are healthy and happy although there is still work to do to improve child poverty and give everyone the same opportunities at achieving a good life.

We are thankful that our children have access to a good education but we must continue to ensure that all children have the same educational opportunities and that they all have the tools to succeed.

We are thankful that our children live in relative safety but acknowledge that some of them face abuse at home and bullying at school.

We are thankful that our children have clean drinking water and clean air, but worry that those conditions are changing and more needs to be done to improve our environments.

We are thankful that our communities are open and supportive, but sometimes lack the connections and the networks to make sure everyone feels the same way.

We are thankful that our communities are welcoming and inclusive, but find that newcomers and people of colour feel there is still work to do to make sure their concerns and the barriers they face are removed.

We are thankful that our communities are full of opportunity and the ability to get ahead, but we also recognize there is a growing income gap and that equality of opportunity doesn’t come easy for all.

We are thankful that we live in a country like Canada that enjoys peace and stability, but there is also work to be done to redress some of the injustices of the past and build a better tomorrow.

We are thankful that our country is a leader in promoting human rights and the rule of law abroad, and must remember the work still continues to make sure those ideals apply at home too.