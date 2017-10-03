So much for finding the fountain of youth

It was tough this last summer to see the highlights in my hair were more grey than brown.

That I’m getting more Grecian Formula jokes than I’m getting how young I still look.

My middle-age spread has become a continental drift, and I now find it hard to bring both halves of my pants together without breaking a button.

The last straw for me apparently came when my chins started to multiply. My wife Tara was helpful enough to point out that I told her that if the crevices on my neck became more numerous than the lines on my face I need to do something about it.

So I started a daily walking routine, trying to keep up with my fit and fabulous wife. I was doing OK for the first while until my Achilles heel and my shin splints suggested I was overdoing it going from lethargy to long walks so quickly.

I was able to self-diagnose one of the culprits, a sciatica that my doctor confirmed could turn my shins into rock-hard muscles in a bad way. I solved that with a brand-new mattress that no longer has a dip in the middle or a crater where my derriere once rested.

But after being out of commission for a few weeks the motivation to walk again was lacking, and the flesh was still weak.

That might have changed while I was walking through the mall the other day. You know those pop-up beauty stands where they can sell you miracle cures for aging that don’t require cosmetic surgery?

Well, they saw me coming and decided an instant mall makeover was needed, and I could use all the help that I could get.

I don’t know what possessed me to stop or get dragged into the chair by two young women who wouldn’t know the first thing about aging. Their collagen was still so tight I was thinking of asking for a transfusion.