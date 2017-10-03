So much for finding the fountain of youth

It was tough this last summer to see the highlights in my hair were more grey than brown.
That I’m getting more Grecian Formula jokes than I’m getting how young I still look.
My middle-age spread has become a continental drift, and I now find it hard to bring both halves of my pants together without breaking a button.
The last straw for me apparently came when my chins started to multiply. My wife Tara was helpful enough to point out that I told her that if the crevices on my neck became more numerous than the lines on my face I need to do something about it.
So I started a daily walking routine, trying to keep up with my fit and fabulous wife. I was doing OK for the first while until my Achilles heel and my shin splints suggested I was overdoing it going from lethargy to long walks so quickly.
I was able to self-diagnose one of the culprits, a sciatica that my doctor confirmed could turn my shins into rock-hard muscles in a bad way. I solved that with a brand-new mattress that no longer has a dip in the middle or a crater where my derriere once rested.
But after being out of commission for a few weeks the motivation to walk again was lacking, and the flesh was still weak.
That might have changed while I was walking through the mall the other day. You know those pop-up beauty stands where they can sell you miracle cures for aging that don’t require cosmetic surgery?
Well, they saw me coming and decided an instant mall makeover was needed, and I could use all the help that I could get.
I don’t know what possessed me to stop or get dragged into the chair by two young women who wouldn’t know the first thing about aging. Their collagen was still so tight I was thinking of asking for a transfusion.
One said she could just look at me and know I needed help with my skin. She asked me what product I used to wash and was aghast when I said it was only soap and water.
Before I could say it was moisturizing soap, she had slathered some skin care product on my wrist and proceeded to remove layer after layer of dead skin. If she took off any more layers, there would only be bone left.
With my defences down she proceeded to suggest she could do something about the bags under my eyes and the rosacea I was obviously suffering from on my face.
Those bags were well earned due to lack of sleep, and have been carrying my troubles for years. She promised a magic solution to tighten them up and make them look baby soft instead of a collection of old leather.
She actually had me hoping that the magic concoction would be a fountain of youth, and turn my face from fractured to fine.
Although I didn’t see immediate results, I was told in a few short weeks I would be the belle of the ball.
When she told me the treatment was only $799, I think it tightened up all my wrinkles.
So it’s back to the only true way to look young again — walking around the block faster than all the other seniors doing it.
It was tough this last summer to see the highlights in my hair were more grey than brown.
That I’m getting more Grecian Formula jokes than I’m getting how young I still look.
My middle-age spread has become a continental drift, and I now find it hard to bring both halves of my pants together without breaking a button.
The last straw for me apparently came when my chins started to multiply. My wife Tara was helpful enough to point out that I told her that if the crevices on my neck became more numerous than the lines on my face I need to do something about it.
So I started a daily walking routine, trying to keep up with my fit and fabulous wife. I was doing OK for the first while until my Achilles heel and my shin splints suggested I was overdoing it going from lethargy to long walks so quickly.
I was able to self-diagnose one of the culprits, a sciatica that my doctor confirmed could turn my shins into rock-hard muscles in a bad way. I solved that with a brand-new mattress that no longer has a dip in the middle or a crater where my derriere once rested.
But after being out of commission for a few weeks the motivation to walk again was lacking, and the flesh was still weak.
That might have changed while I was walking through the mall the other day. You know those pop-up beauty stands where they can sell you miracle cures for aging that don’t require cosmetic surgery?
Well, they saw me coming and decided an instant mall makeover was needed, and I could use all the help that I could get.
I don’t know what possessed me to stop or get dragged into the chair by two young women who wouldn’t know the first thing about aging. Their collagen was still so tight I was thinking of asking for a transfusion.
One said she could just look at me and know I needed help with my skin. She asked me what product I used to wash and was aghast when I said it was only soap and water.
Before I could say it was moisturizing soap, she had slathered some skin care product on my wrist and proceeded to remove layer after layer of dead skin. If she took off any more layers, there would only be bone left.
With my defences down she proceeded to suggest she could do something about the bags under my eyes and the rosacea I was obviously suffering from on my face.
Those bags were well earned due to lack of sleep, and have been carrying my troubles for years. She promised a magic solution to tighten them up and make them look baby soft instead of a collection of old leather.
She actually had me hoping that the magic concoction would be a fountain of youth, and turn my face from fractured to fine.
Although I didn’t see immediate results, I was told in a few short weeks I would be the belle of the ball.
When she told me the treatment was only $799, I think it tightened up all my wrinkles.
So it’s back to the only true way to look young again — walking around the block faster than all the other seniors doing it.
It was tough this last summer to see the highlights in my hair were more grey than brown.
That I’m getting more Grecian Formula jokes than I’m getting how young I still look.
My middle-age spread has become a continental drift, and I now find it hard to bring both halves of my pants together without breaking a button.
The last straw for me apparently came when my chins started to multiply. My wife Tara was helpful enough to point out that I told her that if the crevices on my neck became more numerous than the lines on my face I need to do something about it.
So I started a daily walking routine, trying to keep up with my fit and fabulous wife. I was doing OK for the first while until my Achilles heel and my shin splints suggested I was overdoing it going from lethargy to long walks so quickly.
I was able to self-diagnose one of the culprits, a sciatica that my doctor confirmed could turn my shins into rock-hard muscles in a bad way. I solved that with a brand-new mattress that no longer has a dip in the middle or a crater where my derriere once rested.
But after being out of commission for a few weeks the motivation to walk again was lacking, and the flesh was still weak.
That might have changed while I was walking through the mall the other day. You know those pop-up beauty stands where they can sell you miracle cures for aging that don’t require cosmetic surgery?
Well, they saw me coming and decided an instant mall makeover was needed, and I could use all the help that I could get.
I don’t know what possessed me to stop or get dragged into the chair by two young women who wouldn’t know the first thing about aging. Their collagen was still so tight I was thinking of asking for a transfusion.
One said she could just look at me and know I needed help with my skin. She asked me what product I used to wash and was aghast when I said it was only soap and water.
Before I could say it was moisturizing soap, she had slathered some skin care product on my wrist and proceeded to remove layer after layer of dead skin. If she took off any more layers, there would only be bone left.
With my defences down she proceeded to suggest she could do something about the bags under my eyes and the rosacea I was obviously suffering from on my face.
Those bags were well earned due to lack of sleep, and have been carrying my troubles for years. She promised a magic solution to tighten them up and make them look baby soft instead of a collection of old leather.
She actually had me hoping that the magic concoction would be a fountain of youth, and turn my face from fractured to fine.
Although I didn’t see immediate results, I was told in a few short weeks I would be the belle of the ball.
When she told me the treatment was only $799, I think it tightened up all my wrinkles.
So it’s back to the only true way to look young again — walking around the block faster than all the other seniors doing it.