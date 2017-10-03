Recognizing the contributions of small businesses

Canada’s Annual Small Business Week for 2017 will be held from Oct. 15-21. While the event is always important, this year it takes on greater significance.

The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) officially launched Small Business Week in 1981. It is currently estimated that 99.7 per cent of all national businesses are small and medium-sized enterprises with less than 100 employees, a statistic which clearly highlights their importance across all of Canada and provides a substantive reason for recognizing their achievements during Small Business Week.

The importance of this year is considerably amplified as small businesses in Waterloo Region and across Canada have extraordinary challenges. Firstly, at a provincial level, they are disproportionately impacted by the proposed increase in the minimum wage.

Last week, a coalition of businesses, including the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, estimated that the proposed minimum wage hike will add $23 billion in costs to Ontario business over a two-year period. The economic growth created by a $15/hour minimum wage, estimated at $11 billion, is not sufficient to offset this cost.

Businesses will have to determine how they absorb everything and options include cutting jobs or increasing costs to consumers. Earlier in September, the Financial Accountability Office estimated the minimum wage would result in 50,000 people losing their jobs.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau has provided no indication that his government will make any revisions to his proposed changes to the taxation of private corporations. Data collected from Statistics Canada and other official government sources shows that two-thirds of small business owners earn less than $73,000 annually and half of these earn less than $33,000.

The current system of taxation was implemented by previous Liberal and Conservative governments to support the growth of independent business and reflect the disproportionate burden they face in complying with regulations and accessing funding.

If the goal of the Ontario and federal governments is to ensure fairness for the middle class, then it does not make sense to increase the level of taxation placed on hardworking business owners. The current proposals are not the solution and instead create unnecessary uncertainty.

Waterloo Region, Ontario and Canadian small businesses require support from all levels of government. The owners of these enterprises also require the continuing support of local customers and in this current climate of uncertainty they all deserve our patronage



