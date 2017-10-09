Health department bureaucracy shouldn't leave people hungry

A grassroots effort to help feed the homeless in downtown Kitchener has raised serious questions about overregulation.

Michelle Myers began A Hand Up For The Homeless K-W by handing out sandwiches from a backpack she carried with her in downtown Kitchener. Eighteen months later, her effort had grown to a small group of volunteers who prepared warm meals in their homes and served them from a table set up outside City Hall. Some weeks, Myers and her fellow volunteers would serve meals to more than 200 people.

That was until bureaucratic red tape from the region’s Public Health department sent Myers and her group scrambling for a solution to a problem that shouldn’t exist.

Our Public Health department plays a vital role in our region, helping to prevent disease and promoting and protecting the health of our community. That includes food safety and regular inspections of local businesses that prepare and serve food.

But if we’ve learned anything from the experience of A Hand Up For The Homeless, it’s that these food safety rules need greater flexibility.

Myers was told that the food she and her group was serving needed to be prepared in a commercial kitchen that passed health inspection. A permit would also be required to distribute the food to the crowds that gathered every week to enjoy it.

Suddenly, these volunteers were facing hundreds of dollars in expenses and an inability to continue doing what they’d started more than a year earlier.

It shouldn’t be that way.

Yes, it’s important that we are protected from food borne illness, which is one of the vital roles for which Public Health assumes responsibility. But should we also not be protected from going hungry?

With shelters across our community underfunded and overwhelmed, it would be fair in this case to ask what poses the greatest threat — a food borne illness from the kitchen of a well-meaning volunteer or hundreds of people going without another warm meal?