The sweet smell of success at COBS Bread

The heavenly aroma of fresh-baked sourdough bread, with its crispy crust perfect for dipping into fall soups and stews, was all it took and my family was hooked when COBS Bread at The Boardwalk on Ira Needles Boulevard opened its doors.

“We think of it as the happiest place on earth,” said owner Steff Steers, when I visited her bakery this past week to pick up some cheese, herb and garlic mini pizzas and deliciously gooey sweet cinnamon buns.

“We smashed the COBS Canadian record for opening week sales and stayed on top for four weeks,” she told me, when I commented how busy it always is when my family stops in, regardless of the time of day.

And people just keep coming in droves to check out the new neighbourhood bakery, said Steers, beaming with pride.

“We opened with Community Day back on June 5 and all proceeds were donated to my charity of choice, KidsAbility, and I’m proud to say we were able to give over $4,300,” said Steers, whose dream of opening her own bakery was 20 years in the making.

“My background is in restaurant management, as is my husband’s, and from very early on in our relationship, we started talking about finding a franchise we could become owners-operators with,” said Steers. “Waterloo was ready for COBS, and having 300 Facebook followers before we even opened helped with the buzz and excitement for our opening.

“And I always believed that bringing the first of the COBS brand into the area, it was crucial to have the best location, with high visibility and a lot of foot traffic with a neighbourhood close by. We loved the idea of being part of The Boardwalk, and it will only continue to grow as construction wraps up and other retailers in the Central Village open, along with the new splash pad, making it a community gathering space.”

I was especially impressed to hear how Steers’ dedicated bakers are up at 4 a.m. every morning making bread from scratch. Then, at the end of the day, all leftover bread is given to local charities with their End of Day Giving Program.

I let Steers know I’ve been telling everyone I know about COBS Bread — particularly raving about their spicy Jalapeno Twist; juicy Apricot Delight loaf; cheese and chive pull-apart, preservative-free white hamburger buns; and sweet, raisin-filled butter tarts.

“People trust their friends’ and families’ recommendations, and I want to earn the recommendation of everyone who walks through our doors,” she said.