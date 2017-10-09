Lamenting the end of a local recreational treasure — the Waterloo Golf Academy

Just a few days past our Thanksgiving holiday/celebration, there are simply a thousands things I am thankful for, such as family, friends, good health, the fact that Donald Combover is not our leader and my longtime passion for golf.

One of the things I am not thankful for is the end to one of my favourite golfing venues, the Waterloo Golf Academy (WGA), on the border of Waterloo and the township of Wilmot on Wilmot Line.

Twenty-five years after being designed and built by Doug Black, the user-friendly facility — which also featured a driving range, chipping and putting areas, and a stunning 18-hole up-and-down miniature-golf layout — had its last day on Oct. 1. As the golf writer at the Record, I was there for the opening; and as a freelance scribbler for the ‘Cronk,’ I was there for the final day.

By golf design standards, it was not considered a technical challenge. The par-31 featured four tee blocks of 2,073; 1,837; 1,615; and 1,422 yards for just four par-fours and five par-threes, but it had sand bunkers on many of the holes, a giant pond and some tricky putting surfaces.

But, it was these features that made it a perfect place for young boys and girls, newcomers to the game and seniors of all ages to learn and/or enjoy the ol’ pastime of hitting the ball and chasing it.

It would be hard to estimate how many juniors honed their skills at the academy, but it would be safe to say it’s thousands. Years ago, I did some research and learned that during the boom of the Eldrick era, the WGA summer camps for juniors were the largest in the country for two straight years.

Early in my tenure in Waterloo Region, I played and enjoyed all of the wonderful tracks in this area, and to a much lesser degree, still do. However, as age crept up on me, I discovered that the handy WGA facility was where I could go quickly and play nine in anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes.

There are just too many people I have met and played golf with over the past two decades to name them all, and that’s the same case for the pros and employees in the shop at WGA; but, it was a terrific quarter-century that I will never forget.

Now, here are some things I would love to forget.

I understand the growth of a city, but I will never understand why that expansion destroys green space or recreation areas. I was happy to be a part of the successful effort to have WGA live out its 25-year lease from the City of Waterloo when the city tried to end it five years ago. And so were the thousands of people who signed a petition asking for the same thing.