Have your say on regional budget priorities

The Region of Waterloo is considering next year's budget, and you, the resident, can have a say on how the regional government spends some of our money.
Go to the website www.engageregionofwaterloo.ca and you can go through a survey that asks questions about a number of initiatives the region is considering, and how the region should go about paying for it.
There are also general questions about whether the region should focus on holding the line or cutting taxes, even if it means cutting services, or if taxes should increase in order to maintain or expand services.
If you think the government deserves a piece of your mind, now is your chance to give it to them. The survey shouldn't take more than 15 minutes to complete.
I've taken the survey myself, and it doesn't take long. The questions are easy to understand. What I like best, however, is how well the survey makes the connection between the services we want and the taxes that have to go toward paying them.
For instance, there is a question about funding public transit improvements over the next few years. Would you be willing to pay $5, $10 or $20 per year on your tax bill in order to fund them, or would you rather not pay more at all?
If you believe taxes shouldn't be increased, should Grand River Transit fares increase to $4, and monthly passes increase by $4 per month?
I favoured higher taxes to ensure no increase to Grand River Transit fares and monthly passes. I also said, in the comment section, that Grand River Transit users contribute a great service to the region, reducing pressure on our roads.
As the region benefits from their transit use, the region should be the one footing more of their bill. Otherwise, we would have to pay higher taxes to maintain and expand our road network.
The survey also asks for opinions about the region's museums, its arts programs, its rural library branches and subsidized daycare. It does represent a tiny fraction of the region's total budget. However, these are some of the initiatives that the region has total control over.
A lot of the region's budget is set at Queen's Park. The Ontario government sets standards for policing, emergency coverage and social services that are managed by our regional municipalities and funded through our property taxes.
In addition, unlike our provincial and federal governments, our municipalities cannot run operating deficits, and the amount of debt they take on is strictly regulated.
While this helps ensure that our municipalities remain solvent, it does represent a significant loss of local control. If you are wondering why the region can't seem to cut certain services, over and above the importance of these services to many in our region, the ultimate responsibility rests with Queen's Park.
This is probably more information than the average taxpayer wants to know. After all, it doesn't really matter which government pays for what, the money still comes from the taxpayer and the services go to them as well.
But I appreciate the regional government bringing out this survey. Taxpayers deserve to have a say about the services the region offers and the taxes they charge, and they deserve to know the trade-offs that our councillors have to wrestle with, year in and year out.
The budget survey is still open for comment for the next six weeks. You owe it to yourself to have a say.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
