Have your say on regional budget priorities

The Region of Waterloo is considering next year's budget, and you, the resident, can have a say on how the regional government spends some of our money.

Go to the website www.engageregionofwaterloo.ca and you can go through a survey that asks questions about a number of initiatives the region is considering, and how the region should go about paying for it.

There are also general questions about whether the region should focus on holding the line or cutting taxes, even if it means cutting services, or if taxes should increase in order to maintain or expand services.

If you think the government deserves a piece of your mind, now is your chance to give it to them. The survey shouldn't take more than 15 minutes to complete.

I've taken the survey myself, and it doesn't take long. The questions are easy to understand. What I like best, however, is how well the survey makes the connection between the services we want and the taxes that have to go toward paying them.

For instance, there is a question about funding public transit improvements over the next few years. Would you be willing to pay $5, $10 or $20 per year on your tax bill in order to fund them, or would you rather not pay more at all?

If you believe taxes shouldn't be increased, should Grand River Transit fares increase to $4, and monthly passes increase by $4 per month?

I favoured higher taxes to ensure no increase to Grand River Transit fares and monthly passes. I also said, in the comment section, that Grand River Transit users contribute a great service to the region, reducing pressure on our roads.

As the region benefits from their transit use, the region should be the one footing more of their bill. Otherwise, we would have to pay higher taxes to maintain and expand our road network.

The survey also asks for opinions about the region's museums, its arts programs, its rural library branches and subsidized daycare. It does represent a tiny fraction of the region's total budget. However, these are some of the initiatives that the region has total control over.