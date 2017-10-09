Time for people to start paying attention to politics

A year from now, we will be headed to our local polling stations, preparing to vote for our next batch of municipal representatives.

I’m hoping for a better election next year; one with higher voter participation rates, and dare I say it, some different outcomes. I want more women in elected office — at least 50 per cent — and I want our local elected bodies to start reflecting our ethnic diversity. I also want more informed voters at the polls.

Let’s face it. We aren’t that great at voting. We find lots of reasons not to vote — I have heard some whoppers — and we take our democracy for granted. Our local participation rates are dismal. In 2010, Waterloo needed to toss a double-whammy grenade onto the ballot (fluoridation and amalgamation) to break a 40 per cent voter turnout.

Sometimes, we get distracted by single issue elections — remember the LRT debate of 2014? In my mind, the candidates who ran as anti-LRT in 2014 were acting irresponsibly and pulling the electorate down a rabbit hole, in which they promised to overturn the LRT decision.

Whether you love or hate the ION project, that train left the station long before the municipal elections of 2014.

Now, if those candidates had chosen to run on a platform of increased transparency and accountability for future decisions, they may have had a leg or two to stand on.

Or how about exponentially better public engagement practices? But, they didn’t.

They chose to artificially inflame and mislead the public by mounting an attack mode campaign, designed to discredit the collective local, provincial and federal decisions to build the ION.

And they failed. Miserably. Which means that instead of talking about the issues that matter in a future-focused community — poverty, affordable housing, gentrification, our unbalanced economy, debt levels and everything else — we spent an entire election talking about a decision that was already made.

Other times, in local elections, our attention is focused on whatever mayoral race is underway. We pay little attention to the other equally important election contests happening in our municipality. That’s not good, as there are many other contests on that single ballot — ward councillors; regional representatives; and way, way down at the bottom, our school board trustees.