Eastwood soccer finds unity through diversity

When I asked Hodgkinson what she found most rewarding about coaching such a unique group of players, her answer was as varied as her team's background.

"Being able to provide a safe, organized and challenging environment for them to develop as players," she said. "Watching them improve over time as the season progresses. Recognizing that for some this is the first experience in Kitchener-Waterloo where they find success, especially for the newcomers to Canada.

"Also, the growth of friendships outside of their own cultural or ethnic groups." she added.

The array of cultural and ethnic backgrounds brings with it some unique challenges, especially where communication is concerned.

"Sometimes it's hard to communicate," said Bawi Bik Lian, a Grade 10 student from Burma who is one of the best players in the seven-team WCSSAA league this year. "But we figure it out and still get along."

All told, nine countries are represented on the Jr. Rebels — no surprise considering the large English-as-a-second-language program at the Kitchener school.

"We've taken in a significant number of Canadians in the last three years now," says ECI principal Jeff Klink. "Many of them refugee status.

"Soccer is a common denominator even though many of them didn't play in an organized league where they're from, if they played at all.

"It's also popular because it's affordable. Some sports are cost prohibitive."

Unfortunately even the low cost isn't enough to allow everyone who wants to participate the opportunity to do so.

"A lot of our kids work because their family needs the income," explains Klink. "Some work eight hours and then come in for a full school day so they can't make it out to practice or to the games."

For Klink, who has been at seven different schools, the diverse nature of the school makes it a very rewarding experience.

"There's no place like it. Our ESL kids mix with the arts kids who mix with the boundary kids and it works as one big school.

"My first day here I had three kids ask me if I needed help before I could get to my office. That doesn't happen everywhere you go."

Hasan agrees with much of Klink has to say.

"Eastwood is a great school. We have amazing teachers and very friendly students. They help newcomers very much," he said.

And although he misses his grandparents and other relatives back in Syria, he is grateful for the opportunity his family has had to come to Canada.

"I thank Canada very much. They brought us here and help us with our futures."