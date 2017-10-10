Cooking with fresh ingredients is a lot of work

With the weekend of Thanksgiving food and cooking now behind us, the effort and cost expended likely help us appreciate, after the fact, the often herculean tasks required to pull off the event and the dinner.

Cooking homemade meals from scratch takes a lot of time: don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

In a meal of such import and ceremony, there can be several hours of preparation, followed by the last minute hurly-burly of making gravy, carving the bird and loading up the serving dishes for the guests. And then there’s clean up afterwards — which may include chores the following day. It all adds up to a lot of time and work.

However, the effort isn’t limited to major festive family food events with all of their tradition and the expectations that guests have: the basic preparation of a meal, for a family of two or five, is considerable even if it is a relatively simple weeknight dinner.

For some people that causes stress and adds to the complexity of an already busy day.

Why? Well, as a food culture, we have been bombarded by media, advocacy, education and other images about the critical importance of buying healthy food and sourcing fresh, local ingredients in order to cook well-balanced meals from scratch for family and friends. There is considerable pressure to try to reach these ideals, which includes financial pressure too.

There is general agreement that fresh, local ingredients and made-from-scratch meals are positive qualities to which to aspire. But make no mistake about it: they can be difficult to attain.

A good meal that follows these principles requires background work. First, there is a certain amount of planning be done. Starting with a pencil and paper on a Saturday morning, for instance, you determine what sort of meal you want to prepare for family or friends. The cook at home has to decide what will be prepared for just a single meal (let alone a week’s worth), and that means taking into consideration if there are dietary concerns like gluten intolerances, allergies, vegetarian or vegan philosophies, or just simply who likes Brussels sprouts and who doesn’t.

Planning the menu and writing lists takes time and thought, and that leads to one of the most time-consuming tasks in the entire venture: shopping. In our effort to find the best values and ingredients that meet specific philosophies such as grass-fed or organic products, we may in fact visit three or four vendors in order to source the ingredients we want and this makes the cooking process an even longer one.

Perhaps in the last decade or so, there has been a shift in the way we shop for food. At one time in the recent past, it was a one-stop (albeit dreary) shopping affair at a large supermarket. That type of venue may still be on your route, but today we may also shop at specialty meat stores and gourmet shops for a variety of ingredients.