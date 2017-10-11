We're all German once a year

As Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest celebrates its 49th season and prepares for its golden anniversary next year, some have wondered how relevant a Bavarian festival celebrating local Germanic culture is to the community.

German is not the dominant language or dominant culture of most residents in Waterloo Region. In fact, according to the latest Canadian census, more people speak Mandarin at home than they speak German.

But sometimes numbers don’t tell the story of all those who have German roots or share connections to the rich culture of a community once built around a city called Berlin.

You don’t necessarily have to speak the language to enjoy the culture, or else we would never visit destinations that didn’t share our mother tongue. That would leave a world of rather limited options.

What would we do without schnitzel or sausage on a bun? Where would we get our sauerkraut and pretzels?

For those of us looking for ethnic foods or a taste of diversity, that would be the first taste of something different and European that we would get each year.

Sure, the number of German clubs participating has declined, but there are still those carrying the torch like the Concordia Club and new venues like Maxwell’s Concert Hall who want to join in the fun.

Don’t forget the annual Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade. More than 150,000 spectators come to see the country’s largest Thanksgiving Day parade in person, and many more see this slice of local culture, from Kitchener-Waterloo, across Canada on Thanksgiving Day. It would be hard to see what else we could do in terms of festivals right now that would give us the same national exposure.

The fact that other cities have tried to duplicate our local success and have never been able to replicate it speaks volumes.

Oktoberfest organizers recognize that the area’s biggest festival has to change with the times.