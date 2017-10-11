Losing a retailer like Sears hits closer to home

Growing up in Kitchener it wasn’t Eaton’s or Hudson’s Bay that was our family’s department store of choice — it was Sears Canada.

Those places seemed a little too old Canada for a new Canadian family like ours. It was Sears where we would see other families like ours making their claim to the Canadian dream, and purchasing products that said we had arrived even if they didn’t have the same name or cachet of the products bought at The Bay or Monsieur Eaton’s.

It was the Sears catalogue that would get our Christmas wish list going every year. We couldn’t wait to go down into the basement of the store at Fairview Park Mall to fill out our slips and wait for our wishes to come true.

It’s the store where my dad bought me my first suit, my first watch, my first bike.

It’s where we’d go to get our prescription glasses, or book a trip. I think my dad even bought life insurance from them.

I still have the first radio alarm clock I’ve ever purchased from Sears Electronics on my night stand, and my first typewriter was purchased in the same place to start my writing career. It’s still in the closet of my old bedroom at my parent’s home.

Later when I got married, we registered at Sears, and when we were expecting our first child, we played the baby registry game hoping our baby’s birthdate matched the one in the machine for a prize.

I don’t know how many times by dad picked up a new appliance or lawnmower at the old Sears warehouse on Fairway Road, but I love ringing the bell and waiting for the guy to bring our newest purchase outside.

And my dad never had to worry about repairs with the Sears service guys who would visit our home and show us the little gadgets he had to get the job done.

So it should be no surprise that I bought my latest stove from the same department store. I got a discount too as a Sears Club member.