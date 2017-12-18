Budget season has come to an end for our local municipal governments. At the City of Waterloo, council approved an increase of 2.1 per cent for the 2018 fiscal year, while the Region of Waterloo settled in at 2.74 per cent.

The inevitable backlash ensued.

But I offer you this to think about.

Almost four years ago, a candidate for the position of mayor of Waterloo launched a campaign based on the simple question of “What kind of city do you want to live in?”

Then citizen Jaworsky did not promise to cut taxes or services. He used the language of investment, instead of cost, and supported building the future via the LRT and other public projects.

He professed his love of public libraries. He told us that he walks and bikes and rides the bus, for the benefit of his health and his mental well-being.

During his campaign, he aimed to knock on every door, on every street, and I’m confident that he did.

Jaworsky put his platform to the public and won almost 56 per cent of the vote, which is a solid win in a field of four candidates. And if I recall correctly, two of the other three mayoral candidates ran similarly future-focused campaigns, while one — the third-place finisher — ran in the opposite direction.

This is what an election mandate looks like. You state your priorities for the electorate to see, then let them make the call.

Then you must have the fortitude to act upon them. This is the trickiest part of the process because as soon as you are elected you are exposed to information that may make your solid platform look like Swiss cheese.