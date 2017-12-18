Dave Anderson had heard the words “cystic fibrosis” before but he had no idea what they meant.

So when the Kitchener man’s two-and-a-half year old daughter, Jemma, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, Dave quickly learned what the disease was all about.

“When I went home and Googled it the first thing I read was, ‘most common fatal genetic disease and has no cure,’” Anderson tells me. “As a parent you’re supposed to be a shield and protect your kids. When you hear a bombshell like this, you feel helpless, worried, fearful and frustrated all at the same time.”

Until that day, Anderson thought cystic fibrosis (CF) had “something to do with the stomach.” After his daughter’s diagnosis, he would learn that CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs.

Along with that information comes the ominous declaration that, “at present, there is no cure.”

Maybe it’s the words “at present” that give Anderson so much hope.

Working by the motto- if you don’t like something, change it and if you can’t change it, change how you think about it- Anderson began fundraising to support research toward a cure for CF. His ‘Jemma’s Journey’ golf tournament has been running for six years and has raised almost $60,000.

It’s efforts like Anderson’s and so many others that have led to drastic improvements in the lives of children and adults living with CF. In 2017, we learned that the median age of survival for a patient with CF had reached almost 51 years.

While many are still dying far too young, research dollars have gone a long way toward extending some lives and improving the quality of those lives along the way.

Perhaps it’s that quality of life that has Anderson so excited about the upcoming Princess Ball in support of the Kitchener-Waterloo Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.