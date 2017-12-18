Let’s talk about butts, heels and spines — that is, a good kitchen knife.

If there is a critical tool in the kitchen it is good sharp blades — and they make a great gift if you have last-minute shopping to do.

If you’re not buying it for yourself, think about the person using the knife. Do they stand in the kitchen for several hours and chop vegetables precisely and maybe trim up some meat? If so, get a good chef’s knife.

While it’s possible to buy a knife for each task in the kitchen, a good quality chef’s knife should do the trick. They come anywhere from nine to 12 inches in length, so select the size that you think will fit the recipient’s hand and how they will use it.

Test out a few knives at the store yourself. What feels good and comfortable in your hand?

Become familiar with the parts of the knife — the solid steel tang that runs through the length of the entire knife and offers stability and strength, the bolster that separates handle and blade, and the spine (back of the blade), tip and edge.

Many local retailers carry high-end knives in their kitchen supply departments, but there are also specialty stores such as STOP restaurant supply on Victoria Street near Breslau.

The benefit of buying at specialty stores is usually that staff know a lot about knives to help your purchase.

A good forged knife, whether German or Japanese, is a thing of beauty from tip to spine to tang.

History is again key. Many knife manufacturers have been honing their craft since the late 18th century.